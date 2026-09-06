Which Music Streaming Service Has The Best Audio Quality?

We all have access to the world's music at the tip of our fingers these days, but, sadly, not all music streaming services are created equal. Signal reliability — especially when driving through a tunnel — and content availability are obvious weak points, but hey, the highs can be just as peaky. Take high-fidelity streaming, for example: of seven major services which we've ranked from worst to best, four of them offer the absolute top quality most consumers can get from their tunes.

If audio quality is the leading concern in your next big streaming move, you should consider Amazon Music Unlimited, Apple Music, Qobuz, or Tidal. All of them offer lossless formats to varying degrees at up to 24-bit depth and 192kHz. Spotify and Deezer also offer Hi-Fi streaming, but with a lower cap of 16-bit or 24-bit/44.1kHz streaming, which nails them at about CD quality. YouTube Music only maxes out at a mediocre 256kbps using a lossy codec. Also, sorry Amazon Prime subscribers, but your complementary Amazon Music Prime does not net you those so-called HD streaming tiers.