Google's Scam Detection Doesn't Support Your Android Phone? Try These 5 Apps

Spam calls are among the most irritating issues for smartphone users, and this problem goes beyond simple annoyance. That's because scammers also use unknown numbers to try to steal users' personal or banking data, as well as convince victims to send money. Google itself has been adding AI-powered scam call detection, mainly to Pixel phones.

This feature can analyze a call and warn you when it identifies common scam patterns. The problem is that not every Android phone supports Google Scam Detection, even though the company has been expanding its availability to other devices. So, if you don't want to depend on the basic filters that each phone has or keep receiving these spam calls, the best alternative is to choose a new app.

Fortunately, several spam call prevention tools are available for Android, helping identify these suspicious calls and block numbers known for running scams. For that reason, we've gathered some options you can download on your phone that, although they work differently from Google, still reduce your chances of falling for a scam.