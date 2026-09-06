European Students Just Made The World's First Solar-Powered Ambulance

While the vast majority of solar panels are fixed in place on rooftops and solar farms, a niche but growing application is solar-powered vehicles. A good example is a team of enterprising students from the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU Eindhoven) in the Netherlands, which has created what's purported to be the world's first ambulance powered by solar energy. Developed by Solar Team Eindhoven and called Stella Juva ("helping star" in Latin), the solar-powered ambulance is designed to bring healthcare directly to people in need of assistance in remote areas instead of taking them immediately to the hospital, which is likely to be a considerable distance away.

Rather than converting an actual ambulance to solar power or transforming an existing solar vehicle into an ambulance, the team built the vehicle from scratch, working on everything from the chassis to the suspension and the electrical system. The solar power comes from 542 solar cells placed across the roof and trunk, as well as two flaps that fold out when the ambulance is stationary. Energy gathered from the sun is stored in an onboard 50-kilowatt-hour battery, which powers the vehicle's electric drivetrain as well as the all-important medical equipment.

The system is designed to allow Stella Juva to drive 444 miles (715 km) in favorable conditions, with solar energy helping to reduce its reliance on external charging facilities, while the vehicle is able to provide a range of essential diagnostic, screening, and maternal healthcare services using its onboard equipment. The broader goal of the ambitious project is to demonstrate how sustainable technology can improve people's lives, particularly by making healthcare more accessible.