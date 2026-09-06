Critics Loved Pedro Pascal's Sci-Fi Western That Audiences Unfairly Skipped

There are dozens of minimalist sci-fi flicks every year that impress critics on festival circuits yet fly so under the radar of wider audiences that they wind up as commercial failures (even if they're solid entertainment). Directors Christopher Caldwell and Zeek Earl's 2018 feature debut, "Prospect," an ambitious low-budget sci-fi drama, is a perfect example. Despite starring Pedro Pascal, who already made some waves on his road to fame through "Narcos" before appearing here, and introducing the young and stupendously talented Sophie Thatcher, "Prospect" was buried quickly upon release since barely anybody went to see it.

Granted, Caldwell and Earl's feature isn't the kind of visually arresting and epic sci-fi blockbuster like Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" remakes or "Blade Runner 2049," but a rather quiet and modest flick, riding on atmosphere and a character-driven narrative. If you're after mind-blowing set pieces and million-dollar CGI monsters, "Prospect" likely won't be your cup of tea. But if you can appreciate an ambient setting with a retro-futuristic feel and a handful of strong characters to lead a straightforward yet curious plot, this little indie might become your latest gem.

"Prospect" follows the father-daughter duo of Damon (Jay Duplass) and Cee (Thatcher) as they descend to a forest moon (where the air is poisonous) to mine valuable gems under its surface found in living organisms. However, they have to begin prospecting several miles away from their initial target location as the pod they travel in malfunctions, forcing them to execute an emergency landing. To their detriment, they encounter two other prospectors, Ezra (Pascal) and his wordless companion, who attempt to rob them.