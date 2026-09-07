Not Huawei, Not Xiaomi: This Is The Best-Selling Smartphone In China In 2026

Surprisingly, despite Huawei's dominance in the overall market in China, it has failed so far to be the number one seller in 2026. Instead, Apple has made what Wired described as a "comeback" in China, after a few years of seeing users drift toward other Chinese phone brands like Xiaomi, Honor, and Oppo. It's been reasoned that Apple's status as a brand plays a bigger part in its current sales than the futuristic technologies that some of the Chinese brands are providing.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is the top seller in China as of the second quarter of 2026, according to Counterpoint, a research firm. In Q1, Apple was on the upswing, but Huawei still led with the bigger overall share. Now in Q2, the rankings are currently looking like this for phones sold in the time period:

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6%

iPhone 17: 5%

Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max: 4%

iPhone 17 Pro: 4%

Huawei Mate 80: 2%

The Apple iPhone 17 lineup has been warmly received in the last year, and buyers in China seem to love iPhone 17 Pro models in particular for their Cosmic Orange colorway. It'll be interesting to see how China reacts to the launch of the foldable iPhone, and whether it manages to outsell the iPhone 18 Pro in any capacity.