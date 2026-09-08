Betty White's Only Sci-Fi Horror Movie Is Streaming For Free

Betty White was a prolific actress who starred in over 130 movies and shows, spanning a career from the late 1940s until 2019. You might recognize her best for roles in "The Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," but she also appeared in "Toy Story 4," 2009's "The Proposal," "Family Guy," "SpongeBob SquarePants," and many others. But what you won't find in that long list of credits, at least not often, are any horror-related flicks or shows. Sitcoms, comedies, animated films and series make up the bulk of her roles, but one of the only sci-fi and horror movies she starred in, a cult classic creature feature, is now streaming free on Tubi.

That film is "Lake Placid," and alongside Betty White is a star-studded cast including Bridget Fonda, Bill Pullman, Oliver Platt, Brendan Gleeson, Meredith Salenger and Mariska Hargitay. The premise isn't complex. A remote town in Maine and its premier lake are stalked by a gigantic, 32-foot saltwater crocodile. Some of the town's residents discover horrifically mutilated victims of the croc, and the local Fish and Game officer (Jack Wells, played by Bill Pullman) enlists help from a professional New York City-based paleontologist to investigate, played by Bridget Fonda.

Where does Betty White come into all of this? Ominously, or perhaps prophetically if you live near any large crocodiles, White plays an older woman, Mrs. Delores Bickerman, who has befriended and has been feeding the croc, essentially helping it grow. Her role is much more than a cameo and is actually integral to the plot. White's character is both curt with her words and hilarious, too. If you've never seen the film, it's worth a watch, even just once. Though be warned, it is very campy and not traditionally well-received.