Can Rooftop Solar Panels Survive A Hurricane?

For many people, rooftop solar panels are a fantastic investment as they lower energy bills and maybe even boost your home's value. Plus, their rooftop design means that they are out of sight and out of mind most of the time. However, their position on top of your home means that they are often hit by everything storms can throw at them. Wind, rain, snow, and hail can abuse them over time. People in hurricane-prone areas with rooftop solar panels likely know this well. While these panels are designed to hold up against extreme weather, hail and wind can be especially problematic, leading to expensive repairs that may or may not be covered by your insurance.

Today's standard rooftop solar panels are waterproof and can withstand winds of up to 140 miles per hour. They are also supposed to tolerate high-velocity hits from hail up to 25 millimeters in size. States with high hurricane activity sometimes have even higher standards, such as Florida's requirement that rooftop solar panels be able to withstand up to 160-mile-per-hour winds. As for snow, most panels are rated to hold over 100 pounds per square foot, with some being capable of holding over 160 pounds per square foot. So, if you have high-quality panels installed correctly, you should have no worries about leaving them out in rain or snow.

Category 5 hurricanes have wind speeds of 157 miles per hour or higher, which about maxes out solar panel durability. Luckily, a storm still being a Category 5 when it hits land is extremely rare, occurring roughly only every 30 years. Hail is also rare in hurricanes, crossing off another major potential damage cause. Even so, rooftop solar panels are not immune to the ravages of hurricanes.