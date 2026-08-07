Can A House Run On 100% Solar Power?

Renewable energy is an excellent way to reduce your carbon footprint, and the use of solar power is one such example. Beyond just environmental benefits, solar power can help offset your monthly utility costs, which are steadily rising in today's landscape. If you're wondering if it's possible to run a house on 100% solar power and nothing else, the answer is pretty simple. Technically, yes, you can run a house entirely on solar especially if it's off-grid or remotely located.

That being said, to do so would require more than just solar panels, you also need a reliable battery backup solution for when solar power isn't available. Another solution is net metering, which allows households to sell excess electricity back to the public grid, by earning credits you can use later, such as when you have to draw from the grid at night or during off-peak hours. While there is currently no official limit on the number of solar panels you can have installed or the total capacity of the system, some states or utility providers do limit the size of net metering eligible systems.

Having a solar energy system beyond that would make you ineligible for net metering benefits and would mitigate a big reason for even owning and installing solar in the first place. So, yes, you can go 100% solar, but it may not be worth the cost, as some benefits like net-metering may be lost.