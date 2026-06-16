What Is The 120% Rule For Solar Panels?

Not to be confused with the 20% rule for solar panels – which is a sizing guideline — the 120% rule is a National Electrical Code regulation that dictates how much solar power a building's main electrical panel can safely handle.

This regulation is enforced in all 50 U.S. states and is critical for safe solar system and solar panel installations, ensuring a home's electrical panel can manage both grid energy and solar energy without becoming overloaded, which could lead to breakers tripping, overheating, or even electrical fires. But it's not the only potential risk with solar-powered systems, so read the fine print when signing any home solar panel contract.

Fortunately, the 120% rule provides a straightforward formula that uses the electrical panel's busbar rating and main breaker rating to determine its maximum solar capacity. Below, we break down what the 120% rule stipulates and how to use its formula to calculate a building's maximum solar capacity.