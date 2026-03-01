Always Read The Fine Print When Signing A Home Solar Panel Contract

It was 2024 in Houston, Texas, when Frances Holt was visited by a salesperson from the Sunrun solar panel company. She felt like they were being pushy, but were trustworthy enough in advertising the benefits of solar panels. Holt signed a 43-page contract electronically, but never received a physical copy. It wasn't long after that that the panels caused damage to her roof. She decided to simply not activate the system at all, and then in 2025 received a bill from Sunrun saying she owed $134,000. After Holt went to the local Houston station, KPRC 2 News, Sunrun promised to negate the bill and remove the solar panels.

However, this is hardly the first time this has happened. Gloria Combs, a double-amputee senior citizen of Houston, also had a run-in with Sunrun in 2023. Combs was told the solar panels were free because a government program covers them. Then, she got a bill for $50,000. The situation stressed Combs out so much that she preferred not to be home at all, where the solar panels were a constant reminder of the money she owed while living on a fixed income.

These are just two examples of how solar panel companies can be deceptive if you don't read or you misunderstand the fine print in their contracts. While solar panels have benefits, including saving lives, some companies are eager to take advantage of customers when they can.