How Long Do Solar Panels Last With Proper Maintenance?

Solar panels for your home are a fairly costly investment upfront. In fact, one of the many things you should know about solar systems before installation is that while they can save you money, it may take years to break even financially. Knowing that, you may be wondering how long solar panels last on average. If they're just going to break or malfunction after a few years, well, that changes the perspective, doesn't it? The good news is that the United States EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) says that, with the proper care, a quality set of solar panels has a useful lifespan of 25 years or more. That gives you time to recoup costs and even save some money before you need to make any replacements or upgrades.

Keep in mind, though, that a solar panel's lifespan depends on a few factors. The most pertinent is the type of panel — silicon solar with mono- and poly-crystalline cells should last the full 25 years or longer. Thin-film panels last about 10 to 20 years, according to EcoFlow, but that's improving with modern innovations. Despite the discrepancy in longevity, you should understand the difference between thin-film and monocrystalline before deciding which is better for you.

Something else to note is that solar panels don't usually just stop working. Instead, they can operate at peak efficiency and technological relevance over a period of years, which EcoFlow calls the "useful life." At that point, it may be more beneficial to upgrade for practical and financial reasons, but not necessarily because the panels themselves stop producing electricity completely. Panels slowly degrade over time, but in an array with multiple panels working collectively, that's not as big a deal, at least not until it reaches a point where it is — hence the lifespan estimate ranges.