Thin-Film Vs. Monocrystalline Solar Panels: Which Lasts Longer?

You want your solar investment to reap energy benefits for as long as possible. So, when tasked with deciding between thin-film vs. monocrystalline solar panels, you'll want to choose the latter. Historically, monocrystalline lasts longer than its thin-film alternative, and operates more efficiently, too. It's not uncommon for manufacturers of these panels to back their products with 25- to 40-year performance warranties, giving you the confidence that your system is going to operate efficiently for years to come.

As it relates to the blue or black solar panel conversation, monocrystalline panels are renowned for a sleek, near-black appearance and are made from a single piece of silicon. This engineering method results in purer conduction across the panel, allowing it to convert sunlight more efficiently. Not only are mono panels designed for the long haul, they also generate more energy than thin-film panels and degrade more slowly. One of the few drawbacks of monocrystalline technology is the upfront cost.

Thanks to the performance you can expect from monocrystalline solar panels, there's a good chance you won't have to buy as many panels either. For those with minimal roof space to work with, monocrystalline offers a significant advantage over thin-film, because you won't need as many panels to generate the same amount of power. If it's starting to sound like thin-film panels aren't a "good" option, that couldn't be less true. But monocrystalline solar panels do last longer.