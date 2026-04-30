Blue Or Black: Which Solar Panel Is Better?

Most solar installations you see today will use monocrystalline black panels. Blue panels have historically been cheaper, but the gap is closing. Monocrystalline panels now cost around $0.90 to $1.20 per watt, while polycrystalline blue panels are in the $0.70 to $0.95 range. For a typical 8-kW home installation, going with blue panels can be thousands of dollars cheaper. However, because black panels produce more power from the same footprint, they will save money in the long run.

Of course, it takes years for solar panels to pay for themselves either way. Black panels offer more than value. The higher efficiency makes them popular on smaller roofs and mobile setups, which have limited space. Black solar panels also last up to 10 years longer than blue panels, and hold their efficiency better in high heat, making them a better choice in hot climates. Don't forget the color itself. Homeowners, designers, and HOAs tend to like that black panels blend in better with dark roofs.

But blue solar panels haven't entirely disappeared. They're cheaper to sell because they're cheaper to make. Legacy factories have been built, the supply chain is established, and workers have been trained. Polycrystalline panels still have value for projects with tight budgets, but overall, black solar panels are better in almost every way.