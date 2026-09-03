Google Maps Was Dethroned By This Free Alternative Navigation App

A navigation app that's been around since 2009 has raced to the top of Apple's U.S. and Canadian App Store charts, dethroning Google Maps as the most popular travel app. It also now tops the Android charts in both countries for Maps & Navigation apps. MapQuest started to see a surge in downloads shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was using an executive order to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America following a breakdown in trade talks with Canada. While Google Maps — and Apple Maps for that matter — renamed the body of water between the U.S. and Canada as "Lake America" for U.S.-based users, MapQuest responded to Trump's move in a post on X, saying simply: "We're not changing it." The team even poked fun at the name change, creating a webpage where you can enter your own name for Lake Ontario and share the work.

As of September 3, MapQuest is sitting pretty at the top of Apple's App Store charts for free apps in both countries. Before the surge in downloads, the app was reportedly at 128th spot before topping the chart on September 1. In a post online, Google explained that it labels its maps according to the official naming authority for each country, so it's "Lake America" to U.S. users, while those in Canada will see "Lake Ontario."

Trump's decision to change the name of a body of water mirrors the 2025 Gulf of Mexico episode when he renamed it "Gulf of America" amid trade tensions with the country's southern neighbor. Again, Google Maps and Apple Maps relabeled it for U.S. users while MapQuest retained the centuries-old name.