Google Maps Was Dethroned By This Free Alternative Navigation App
A navigation app that's been around since 2009 has raced to the top of Apple's U.S. and Canadian App Store charts, dethroning Google Maps as the most popular travel app. It also now tops the Android charts in both countries for Maps & Navigation apps. MapQuest started to see a surge in downloads shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was using an executive order to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America following a breakdown in trade talks with Canada. While Google Maps — and Apple Maps for that matter — renamed the body of water between the U.S. and Canada as "Lake America" for U.S.-based users, MapQuest responded to Trump's move in a post on X, saying simply: "We're not changing it." The team even poked fun at the name change, creating a webpage where you can enter your own name for Lake Ontario and share the work.
As of September 3, MapQuest is sitting pretty at the top of Apple's App Store charts for free apps in both countries. Before the surge in downloads, the app was reportedly at 128th spot before topping the chart on September 1. In a post online, Google explained that it labels its maps according to the official naming authority for each country, so it's "Lake America" to U.S. users, while those in Canada will see "Lake Ontario."
Trump's decision to change the name of a body of water mirrors the 2025 Gulf of Mexico episode when he renamed it "Gulf of America" amid trade tensions with the country's southern neighbor. Again, Google Maps and Apple Maps relabeled it for U.S. users while MapQuest retained the centuries-old name.
What's MapQuest all about?
MapQuest is actually one of the pioneers of online mapping. The Los Angeles-based team launched the software on the web in 1996 before creating a version for the iPhone in 2009. Following years as a leading online map provider, MapQuest was eventually overtaken in popularity by Google Maps, or until just recently. But how do the two apps actually compare?
At the heart of both MapQuest and Google Maps is navigation and route planning, but each has its own strong points. MapQuest, for example, focuses on driving, offering turn-by-turn navigation, live traffic, alternate routes, and multi-stop planning, making it useful for everyone from occasional road users to professional drivers. As regular users of Google Maps will know, the app offers a wide-ranging experience, including lots of information on businesses and attractions, along with photos and user reviews. It also offers directions for drivers — here are five settings car owners should enable — as well as for public transit, cycling, and walking, while satellite imagery gives you a bird's-eye view of an area. Street View, meanwhile, shows street-level views and often takes you inside businesses and publicly accessible buildings.
While the huge array of features may make Google Maps the stronger choice for many everyday users, MapQuest has used its decades of experience to create a compelling alternative that excels in certain areas, particularly driving directions. Though perhaps, for some, the one you opt for will ultimately come down to how you like your lakes named.