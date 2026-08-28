5 Google Maps Settings Drivers Should Enable

Google Maps is one of the most widely used navigation tools you can consider for your iPhone or Android device, even if you don't drive a car. Install the app, and you're ready to navigate to your next destination by walking or using public transit, or explore your surroundings. But drivers will make the most of Google Maps, as the app's primary function is to provide driving directions. You don't have to log into your account to set up navigation from point A to point B, and you don't have to dig into the app's settings to customize the experience. Google Maps has many features turned on automatically for the navigation experience, including turn-by-turn voice directions, live traffic support, lane guidance (where available), estimated time of arrival (ETA) information, and alternate routes. These are enough to provide the information you need while driving to your next destination. But Google Maps also offers several other settings that drivers should enable from the app's menus to improve their navigation experience beyond the default options.

Drivers should customize their car profile so Google Maps navigation can account for their vehicle type. They should consider downloading offline maps when driving through areas that have spotty cellular connectivity or in regions where roaming charges can add up. Other handy but optional features in Google Maps include sharing ETAs with friends and family and enabling playback media controls.

The newest feature to enable in Google Maps, especially on Android devices, is Google's Gemini AI chatbot. Gemini effectively replaces Google Assistant on Android devices, allowing you to control much of your navigation experience by voice.