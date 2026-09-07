Nvidia Finally Breaks Back Into The Chinese Market, But There's A Catch

The rest of the world may be hooked on Nvidia, but Chinese companies got by just fine without its chips. In fact, the lack of H200 stock inspired quite an innovative streak. Case in point, China built a supercomputer called LineShine that runs entirely on CPUs, which is a stark contrast to other supercomputers that require GPUs to divide tasks into smaller cores. In fact, LineShine was the first supercomputer in the world to reach speeds of over 2 exaflops.

Data centers also found a way to thrive. For instance, Zhipu opened a 1-gigawatt AI data center running multiple computing clusters. Most importantly, each cluster contains 10,000 chips, and surprise, surprise, there's absolutely no Nvidia stuff. Though it's unknown which domestic chips Zhipu used, it's been speculated that it's either Huawei, Alibaba, or Cambricon.

These examples aren't monolithic. The domestic chip ecosystems in China are thriving. In the automotive industry, a robovan startup going by the name of Zelotesch deployed 25,000 vehicles, and it used only local chips. Same with BYD, an electric car company with driver-assist systems that run on its in-house semiconductors. There are far too many stories like this that prove China may not even need Nvidia in the long term. Can domestic chipmakers dethrone the tech giant? Impossible to predict, but if they continue this stride, the leadership in the AI race could eventually tip to the East.