5 Disadvantages Of Using Google TV Freeplay
If you're interested in saving as much money as possible with the television programming you're watching, free streaming services are constantly evolving and can provide several benefits. For example, Google TV Freeplay recently added thousands of new titles to watch, potentially making it a more desirable free streaming choice. However, services like Google Freeplay also have some disadvantages that may make you more willing to pay for streaming.
Some of the key drawbacks you may experience when using Freeplay include that the advertisements on the interface can seem intrusive and you can't always run Freeplay outside the U.S. Moreover, much of the programming is only available in low resolution and accessing Freeplay becomes much harder if your TV doesn't run Android TV or Google TV OS. But most importantly, Freeplay's overall programming still lags behind other free streaming options, despite the recent programming upgrades.
If these drawbacks seem off-putting but you still don't want to pay for streaming, you may want to consider other free options. For example, Roku is one of the most watched free TV streaming services and might be worth taking a look at. Some of the other top free streaming services include Tubi and Pluto. Similar to Freeplay, you will have to watch advertisements if you want to stay in the free tier with Roku, Tubi, or Pluto.
Ads can almost overwhelm the programming
When you select a free streaming service instead of a paid streaming service, you know that you're going to have to watch advertisements. However, the combination of the already ad-ridden Google TV interface and ad-supported content makes Freeplay a tough watch. Users complain about repetitive adverts and a recent increase in the number of ads. Some viewers even said that some of the commercials were not appropriate for younger or sensitive viewers.
Google understands that users complain about the frequency of ads. The company even surveyed its Google TV users a couple of years ago about how they felt about the level of advertising. However, it's not clear whether the company made any changes based on the survey results.
If you're frustrated with the ads on Google TV, a free third-party app (Projectivy Launcher) can help you control them. It allows you to circumvent the layout of the Google TV launcher that runs atop the Android TV OS and remove the commercials. However, you may lose easy access to Freeplay, which is integrated into the Google TV launcher that Projectivy Launcher overrides.
Freeplay may not work outside the U.S.
For those who like to use Google TV Freeplay but who also frequently travel outside the U.S., the free streaming service may not work while you're traveling. Freeplay is currently only available to people who are inside the U.S., probably because of licensing issues for some of the programming outside the country.
Some of the free streaming service options that you can use inside or outside the U.S. include Tubi and Plex. For example, you can watch Tubi in countries like Canada, Mexico, Australia, and more, and the service may work with a VPN in other areas. If you try to use a VPN to watch Google Freeplay outside the U.S., though, it may work for a while. However, Google may suddenly block the content if it believes you're streaming through a VPN from a foreign country. Additionally, you'll need a Google account to use Freeplay, and Google may be able to determine whether you are in the U.S. based on your account settings and information.
Much of Freeplay's content is only shown at low resolutions
Google recently announced that Freeplay will be offering more than 10,000 on-demand movies and television shows and more than 300 live channels. Unfortunately, because much of Freeplay's programming is only available at non-full HD resolution, the benefit of having new content may not offset the frustration of watching low-resolution programs when you're used to 1080p HD or 4K programming.
Most of the shows on Freeplay are available in HD, but you're often limited to 720p. You do conserve data with lower-resolution content. Streaming 720p HD programming may use up to 3 GB of data per hour, while 1080p full HD programming could use up to 5 GB per hour. Some channels available through Freeplay offer 4K content, but you might have to pay for a YouTube TV 4K Plus subscription to access the content (which means you are no longer streaming for free).
It's not unusual for free streaming services to reduce resolution on some content to use less data. For example, Tubi also primarily streams in 720p for its programming and rarely offers 4K content.
Using Freeplay is more challenging with some smart TV OSes
If you own a television that uses Google TV or Android TV as your smart television interface, it's easy to access Freeplay content. As long as you have the latest version of the Google TV software, you can find Freeplay programming directly integrated in the interface. Some televisions from manufacturers like Hisense, RCA, Sony, and TCL may feature the Google TV interface.
However, if you have a different type of smart TV interface, it potentially becomes far more challenging to use Freeplay. For example, if you're using Samsung's Tizen as your smart TV interface, you can't directly access the Freeplay content on your television. If you have an older (discontinued) Chromecast stick or the new Google TV Streamer box, you can still access Freeplay content on almost any smart television. Ultimately, it's just easier to stream Freeplay if you have a television running the Google TV interface.
Freeplay has added content, but it still lags other options
Google's recent announcement that Freeplay will be adding on-demand content was an impressive step forward for the free streaming service. The free, ad-supported service will have more than 10,000 movies and TV shows, while also increasing the number of live channels available to more than 300. However, Freeplay continues to lag behind other free streaming services in the amount of content being offered.
As of summer 2026, Roku's free, ad-supported streaming service (The Roku Channel) offered more than 500 live TV channels. Additionally, you'll find more than 80,000 on-demand titles with The Roku Channel. It also offers some exclusive live events, such as NBA G League basketball games and the Miss Universe pageant. Freeplay doesn't offer any original productions at this time.
Similarly, Tubi's free, ad-supported streaming service has significantly more content than Freeplay offers. As of the end of 2025, Tubi claimed to have nearly 300,000 movies and TV shows available on its platform. At the time, it also had 400 Tubi Originals, which are made for and exclusive to the Tubi service.