5 Disadvantages Of Using Google TV Freeplay

If you're interested in saving as much money as possible with the television programming you're watching, free streaming services are constantly evolving and can provide several benefits. For example, Google TV Freeplay recently added thousands of new titles to watch, potentially making it a more desirable free streaming choice. However, services like Google Freeplay also have some disadvantages that may make you more willing to pay for streaming.

Some of the key drawbacks you may experience when using Freeplay include that the advertisements on the interface can seem intrusive and you can't always run Freeplay outside the U.S. Moreover, much of the programming is only available in low resolution and accessing Freeplay becomes much harder if your TV doesn't run Android TV or Google TV OS. But most importantly, Freeplay's overall programming still lags behind other free streaming options, despite the recent programming upgrades.

If these drawbacks seem off-putting but you still don't want to pay for streaming, you may want to consider other free options. For example, Roku is one of the most watched free TV streaming services and might be worth taking a look at. Some of the other top free streaming services include Tubi and Pluto. Similar to Freeplay, you will have to watch advertisements if you want to stay in the free tier with Roku, Tubi, or Pluto.