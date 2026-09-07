5 Best-Selling 3D Printers On Amazon Actually Worth Buying
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I'm a big fan of home 3D printing. As someone who loves spending their free time fixing and refurbishing old electronics and video game consoles, I've found a 3D printer invaluable. I also work on a lot of projects involving the Raspberry Pi, and a 3D printer can really help take Raspberry Pi builds to the next level.
And while some may question whether a 3D printer is still worth buying in 2026, owning one still offers plenty of benefits. From repair projects and home upgrades to education and even just having fun, a #D printer can add real value to your life. But what isn't as fun is figuring out which 3D printer might be best for you.
As an avid 3D printer user who's looking to upgrade, I've scoured Amazon to help you find the best 3D printers for your budget and needs. From entry-level models to those for more advanced prints, picking up one of the following 3D printers should have you happily printing for years to come.
Bambu Lab A1
Many popular 3D printer brands exist, but one of the most respected names in the business is Bambu. And the Bambu Lab A1 3D Printer might just be one of the best and most well-rounded 3D printers that you can pick up. It also won't cost you your next paycheck, and it's pretty affordable for what it offers.
Users on Amazon give the A1 some pretty high praise, with one user even noting that it blows their Creality and Prusa printers out of the water. That's high praise for two other respected 3D printer brands. Others love that it's a no-fuss experience, making it a really great option for those just getting into 3D printing.
One reason the A1 is in my Amazon cart is that it has a larger print bed than most entry-level printers. Cheaper 3D printers usually compromise on size, making them great for small parts and toys, but not for larger items. The A1 allows you to print a full Mandalorian helmet in a single print, something my older Monoprice 3D printer can only dream of doing.
Snapmaker U1
When picking up a cheaper 3D printer, you'll often find yourself limited when it comes to quality-of-life functions. If you plan to print in a single color and filament type, you'll probably be fine with a cheaper 3D printer. But if you want to print multicolored projects, you'll need a 3D printer that supports multiple spools.
The Snapmaker U1 supports multi-color printing with four independent heads that can swap automatically in only five seconds. You don't need to do any manual swapping or purging of filament lines, saving you a lot of stress and headaches. This also saves you time, since the average filament change takes around 120 seconds, which can add up to much longer print times that require more of your attention.
People seem to like what the U1 has to offer, with many reviews calling it one of the best 3D printers of 2026. Another great feature is the scraps, or lack thereof. Multi-color printing can leave behind a lot of scraps through purging, but the U1 reduces this to next to nothing, even after hundreds of hours of printing.
FLASHFORGE Adventurer 5M
One thing that can cause consternation in 3D printing is the setup and adjustments needed before every print project you start. And then there is the worry of something going wrong during any given print, something that usually happens the second you decide to step away from your printer.
The FLASHFORGE Adventurer 5M is a popular 3D printer that looks to take a lot of the stress out of the 3D printing process. It features full automatic bed leveling, a quick-detach nozzle, vibration compensation, and support for a DIY enclosure. And while an enclosure isn't necessary, getting one makes a lot of sense if you have little ones running around or curious pets.
Another benefit is the FLASHFORGE app, which monitors print progress, so you can set it up and essentially forget it. You can always jump into the app to check progress, or get push alerts to keep you updated on your print. Amazon reviews say this is the best printer for the price, and with all the included features, it's hard to argue with them.
ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4
When most people think of a 3D printer, they picture filament spools and a print head moving up or down on a metal bed. But the traditional 3D printer is only one option. Another option is to go with a resin 3D printer that creates models using a completely different method. Think of it almost like working in reverse, with the print rising from a liquid state.
It looks like a bit of black magic as the print rises from a pool of liquid, the design hardened by UV light shot in a precise pattern. This type of printing usually allows for immense detail, even capturing something as fine as fingerprints on a model. And for those looking for a 3D resin printer, the ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4 might just be the gold standard.
Reviews and recommendations often point to the Photon Mono 4 for anyone considering a resin printer. Just remember that resin printing is a different beast than filament printing, as the process creates prints from a chemical reaction. But as long as you follow basic safety guidelines, you'll be printing without worry.
Creality K2 Plus Combo
If you've heard of 3D printing, one brand you'll often hear about is Creality. The Creality K2 Plus Combo 3D Printer is one of the best printers, consistently recommended by users and pros alike. This printer features advanced capabilities, including two built-in AI cameras: one on the toolhead and another mounted inside the chamber.
The toolhead camera helps with calibration and monitoring the filament's optimal flow rate. The chamber camera comes with included spaghetti detection, helping cut down on errors and waste, while also capturing time-lapse photos that can be turned into project videos. Another cool feature is that before printing, these cameras analyze your project and generate the perfect print settings for the best-quality print.
And while 3D printers use a heated print bed to help with adhesion, the Creality K2 Plus features an actively heated chamber, supporting a wider range of filaments. The K2 Plus is a real powerhouse, and one that would be perfect for the person serious about 3D printing. Just keep in mind that all these features come at a pretty high cost, with the K2 Plus coming in at well over $1,000.
Methodology
When selecting the 3D printers to be featured, we looked to a number of resources. From Amazon reviews to recommendations from users on sites like Reddit, we tried to see what actual consumers were saying about several popular 3D printers. We also looked to expert reviews to see which 3D printers are highly recommended and what features they offer that consumers would enjoy. Lastly, we took the direct experience and expertise of the writer, as an avid 3D printer enthusiast, into account in making our selections.