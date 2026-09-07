What Does The Green G Symbol On Your Xbox Profile Mean?

If you're brand-new to Xbox, Gamerscore is the number of points you earn from Xbox achievements; the more achievements you earn, the more score you earn. You earn those achievements by completing unique objectives in games you play. For example, for "Final Fantasy XIV," there's an achievement called "You've Got the Touch I" that is earned by reaching level 50 with one of the Disciple of the Hand classes. By completing it, you earn 30 Gamerscore points, and it is shown as an unlocked achievement on your public profile — as a result, anyone can see the achievements you earned, as well as your overall Gamerscore. Though, if you're feeling self-conscious about the games you play, you can technically hide your earned achievements based on gaming history (though it is not possible to hide your Gamerscore).

Gamerscore is also cumulative across various generations of Xbox consoles. So as long as you can keep signing into the same Xbox profile, your Gamerscore carries over, along with your special badge. To view your Gamerscore breakdown, you can do this directly on the console or through the app. On the console, go to the Profile tab or press the Xbox button on your controller, and choose Game activity > All achievements. In the Xbox app, navigate to your profile in the top-left corner, then select View profile. Your total Gamerscore (an icon with a filled-in circle with a carved-out G in the middle) will show below the bio section of your profile, and you will see a list of games with a tally of Gamerscores tied to each title. The Gamerscore badge will also appear in the Badges section and updates dynamically as you reach new milestones.