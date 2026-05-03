5 Tips And Tricks To Get The Most Out Of Your Xbox Series X

Since you've probably spent $499.99 on your Xbox Series X, it's a good idea to make sure you know every hidden feature and integration that Microsoft has packed into its high-performance gaming box. Xbox Series X has been on the market for around five years now, and while chatter about Microsoft's PC/console hybrid "Project Helix" is reaching a fever pitch, Series X is still a massive gaming and entertainment hub thanks to Game Pass, backward compatibility, and more. Thanks to the recent Game Pass price drop, Xbox is once again one of the most packed gaming consoles ever. That includes games all the way back on the original Xbox to current-generation titles.

By tweaking deep-level settings like spatial audio, cross-platform social tools, and digital library sharing, users can fundamentally change how they interact with games while saving money on software. There are plenty of cool Xbox Series X features that users might not know about, and the same rule applies to the Xbox controller, but this article is all about getting the most out of your Xbox Series X. Have you already ticked all of the Xbox Series X performance-boosting boxes and are ready to find out what else Xbox Series X has to offer? Then this article is for you.