One Movie Freaked Stephen King Out Too Much To Finish In A Single Viewing

As a master wordsmith who's often labeled the King of Horror, one could only imagine what it would take to scare the pants off author Stephen King. Horror fans craving a solid answer will be delighted to know that King identified a movie even he was too chilled by to watch in just one sitting. The dreaded film was "The Blair Witch Project" — a horror staple that, though not considered one of the 5 best horror movies of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes, consistently rattles horror fans with its raw depiction of fear derived from the unseen. This movie reigns as one of the most successful independent films of all time. For King, who also directed an '80s sci-fi horror classic Maximum Overdrive, it was a hard watch to get through on the first try.

The first time King watched "The Blair Witch Project," he was in the hospital recovering after a car accident. On an episode of "Eli Roth's History of Horror," he said: "I was in the hospital and I was doped up. My son brought a VHS tape of it and he said, 'You gotta watch this.' Halfway through it I said, 'Turn it off it's too freaky.'" This coming from the King of Horror, who has defined the horror genre with stories such as "Carrie," "It," "The Shining," and "Misery."