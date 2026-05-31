The Only Movie Stephen King Ever Directed Is An '80s Sci-Fi Horror Classic

Stephen King is an author who needs no introduction. His horror and thriller novels, including "IT," "Misery," and "The Shining," are not only beloved classics, but they have also made for some exceptionally memorable films and television. As many of his books have become movies, an interesting movie-trivia factoid is that King has directed only one of his stories when it was adapted to film. That film was 1986's "Maximum Overdrive," and his choice to do so was more out of curiosity than anything.

"Maximum Overdrive" is loosely based on the short story "Trucks" from King's "Night Shift" collection, and it tells the story of a group of human survivors under attack by machines, appliances, and vehicles that have been brought to life by alien influence. The aliens are led by a semitruck wearing a Green Goblin mask, and it's one of the best starring roles for a tractor trailer behind Cledus' 18-wheeler in "Smokey and the Bandit," Optimus Prime in "Transformers," and the T-1000's big rig in "Terminator 2: Judgement Day."