Yes, You Can Use A PC Without A Dedicated GPU - But Here's Why You Probably Shouldn't

GPUs have become an essential resource in personal computing. Forget about spreadsheets, emails, and browsing GeoCities; it's all about video, art, and AI, and that mob wants a piece of your graphics card. It's also true that PCs cost more than they have in the past few years thanks to the tech industry's AI-driven demand for chips that is driving GPU prices back up from their post-cryptomania lows.

With economics being what they are, it's fair you'd be thinking about going for a new computer without a discrete card and stick with the integrated graphics capabilities of your CPU. For those building their own PCs (Steam machines included), this might be a good idea if you're able to put down the money for a fairly decent CPU and motherboard plus some fast RAM — the latter being an especially tough ask right now. On the other hand, those on a budget or anyone looking for a laptop should seek out options with a discrete GPU, as there are appropriate options across the price spectrum.

It's true that integrated GPUs have come a long way, even if they have to share RAM with the CPU instead of hogging their own GDDR memory. However, most options across the desktop and mobile chip ranges with a decent iGPU tend to be less competitive on a performance-for-price ratio than a cheaper CPU paired with a discrete GPU.