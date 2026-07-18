8 Components You Need To Build Your Own Steam Machine

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Valve has finally released the Steam Machine, a PC running SteamOS that effectively brings the Steam Deck experience to the big screen. It's undoubtedly an amazing little machine, but thanks to global component price increases, not everyone is thrilled with a starting price of $1,049 without an included controller.

In our list of things you need to know before buying a Steam Machine, we acknowledge that "The price is, indeed, whack," but that's not the only issue with the Steam Machine. The hardware is less powerful than the (still cheaper) console options on the table, and if a new generation of consoles lands in 2027, a Steam Machine could look positively wimpy in comparison.

That wouldn't be an issue if, like a regular PC, the Steam Machine was upgradable, but the only components you can beef up are the RAM and SSD. You're stuck with the semi-custom CPU and GPU the system ships with. However, you are entirely free to build your own Steam Machine, and Valve encourages you to do so. After all, it doesn't matter how you find your way to Steam; Lord Gaben gets his cut either way. So if the idea of the Steam Machine appeals to you, but you're not convinced of the value you get for that fat stack of bills, here's what you'll need to create your own PC-console hybrid.