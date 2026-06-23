Can't Afford A $1,049 Steam Machine? Valve Will Let You Build Your Own

A lot of discussion about Valve's Steam Machine has focused on pricing since it was officially announced, especially amid ballooning hardware costs during RAM and storage shortages. Despite warnings that people might hate the Steam Machine's actual price from early leaks, many were hoping for more accessible price points. Steam Machine finally has a release date, and we now know it costs upwards of $1,049, not exactly what you'd describe as budget-friendly. Moreover, some have understandably pointed out that console prices, albeit also affected by supply chain constraints, are still subsidized and cheaper, at least for the hardware alone. Debates about pricing aside, we still have some positive news to be happy about. If you can't afford the new Steam Machine, don't want to spend that much, or simply can't get through the challenging reservations as we saw with Valve's new Steam Controller, you can build your own.

Starting with the SteamOS 3.8 release, available now, "you can put together your own Steam Machine using whatever parts you want," according to Valve's Pierre-Loup Griffais per The Verge. In other words, you can install SteamOS on your own hardware. While yes, technically this has been possible for a while, only AMD hardware was supported. Valve expressly mentions they're now working on Nvidia driver support with a "growing team" at the helm. SteamOS will support a variety of hardware somewhere down the line — not necessarily right now. It's not a stretch to imagine SteamOS-powered mini PCs and small form factor setups as a top choice for good old-fashioned living room gameplay when that time comes.