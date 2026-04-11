5 Underrated SSD Brands That Can Compete With Samsung

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Samsung is usually the first port of call for an internal storage upgrade for a gaming rig or workstation. Samsung 990 Pro M.2 NVMe drives are among the gold standard for high-end performance, but that reputation currently comes with a steep $234 price tag for just 1TB. Its specifications warrant a premium price tag thanks to its sequential read speeds of 7,450 MB/s and write speeds of 6,900 MB/s, but it's not the only player in the high-performance M.2 SSD space. Many users assume that a well-known brand always delivers on reliability and speed, and they're right as far as Samsung goes, but there are lesser-known brands that offer similar or equal performance for a lower price.

These underrated brands offer the same PCIe 4.0 performance, PlayStation 5 compatibility, and long-term durability that users should expect, often at a lower cost per gigabyte. For those not looking to stay within a $100 budget for a PC storage upgrade, these M.2 drive picks are all worth it and stand up to Samsung's market dominance without the sticker shock. That goes for faster boot and load times for gamers to video editors moving around massive 4K video files, who can look forward to paying less while keeping professional-grade performance.