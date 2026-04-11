5 Underrated SSD Brands That Can Compete With Samsung
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Samsung is usually the first port of call for an internal storage upgrade for a gaming rig or workstation. Samsung 990 Pro M.2 NVMe drives are among the gold standard for high-end performance, but that reputation currently comes with a steep $234 price tag for just 1TB. Its specifications warrant a premium price tag thanks to its sequential read speeds of 7,450 MB/s and write speeds of 6,900 MB/s, but it's not the only player in the high-performance M.2 SSD space. Many users assume that a well-known brand always delivers on reliability and speed, and they're right as far as Samsung goes, but there are lesser-known brands that offer similar or equal performance for a lower price.
These underrated brands offer the same PCIe 4.0 performance, PlayStation 5 compatibility, and long-term durability that users should expect, often at a lower cost per gigabyte. For those not looking to stay within a $100 budget for a PC storage upgrade, these M.2 drive picks are all worth it and stand up to Samsung's market dominance without the sticker shock. That goes for faster boot and load times for gamers to video editors moving around massive 4K video files, who can look forward to paying less while keeping professional-grade performance.
Fanxiang S880ER 1TB M.2 SSD
First up is the Fanxiang 1TB M.2 SSD (S880ER model), priced at $189.99 and optimized for gaming and high-load workstation use. It has sequential read speeds of 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of 3,900 MB/s, of which the latter lags behind Samsung 990 Pro's 6,900 MB/s, but we're focused on the read speed as that's what matters for gaming. That's only a drop of 450 MB/s for nearly $45 in savings, which is a far better value for money for the same 1TB storage.
It's also compatible with PlayStation 5, featuring a unique heatsink design shaped to maximize airflow in small spaces in a PC or PS5. This is a much faster option than a simple HDD drive hooked up via USB. This keeps its NAND flash memory cool during intense gaming and workload sessions, maintaining consistent high performance without slowdown. Samsung uses its own magician software for drive management, relying on 20 years of manufacturing experience to deliver a plug-and-play drive with a focus on hardware stability. It includes a three-year service window and lifetime technical support. Granted, it doesn't have the same specifications as the Samsung alternative, but the specs that matter are close; it includes a custom heatsink and saves buyers nearly $45, too.
TEAMGROUP T-Force CARDEA A440 1TB
TEAMGROUP T-Force CARDEA A440 1TB focuses on comprehensive thermal management and hardware versatility with two separate heatsinks, a slim 3.7 mm graphene heat spreader and a thicker 12.9 mm aluminum heatsink for high-airflow cases and PS5 use. Retailing for $232.99, it's pretty much neck and neck with Samsung's price point but offers a unique hardware package that Samsung doesn't. The drive delivers 7,000 MB/s read and 5,500 MB/s write speeds using the Phison E18 controller, which is widely regarded as one of the most reliable pieces of silicon in the storage industry. The speeds are slightly lower than the 990 PRO, but the A440 makes up for this in spades with its cooling solutions.
Samsung also provides a model with a heatsink, although it will cost buyers more, while TEAMGROUP includes two cooling options for just below Samsung's base price. The peace of mind of having a comprehensive cooling solution is backed by a five-year warranty and free technical support, making the A440 a professional-grade alternative that prioritizes the health of your data through superior cooling. It's a solid option that handles high temperatures generated by high-speed performance better than most M.2 drives without a heatsink on the market right now.
Fanxiang S880 NVMe 1TB
For buyers looking to get premium M.2 drive speeds without dropping into slower speeds of budget drives, the Fanxiang S880 NVMe M.2 SSD 1TB is a great choice. At $169.99, it's the most efficient drive for the money when considering its sequential read speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s. It's only 150MB/s slower than the Samsung 990 Pro on paper, which won't be noticeable in day-to-day computing tasks. Its heat dissipation pad even keeps temperatures stable when pushing heavy workloads and gaming, but it's always good to pick up an aftermarket heatsink or use the one included with the motherboard it's going into.
Fanxiang might not have the same brand recognition as a global giant, but it's a solid manufacturer with its own factory, giving it complete control over production quality. The S880ER is compatible with desktops, laptops, PC gaming handhelds like ROG Ally X, and PlayStation 5, meeting the strict speed requirements Sony set for its console expansion slot. Buyers can also rely on a five-year warranty, which is the industry standard for M.2 drives across the board. Users are getting around 98% of the performance relative to a Samsung drive for about 72% of the cost.
SIX X7400 Pro NVMe 1TB
How about an underrated powerhouse for users who want an all-in-one upgrade? The SIX X7400 Pro is $182.99 and hits 7,400 MB/s on sequential reads, effectively the same as the Samsung drive. This ensures that game loading times and access to content on the drive are as fast as possible. It's built using the PCIe Gen 4x4 interface, so it can handle heavy computing tasks like data analytics and 4K content creation with no issues.
It's also a nice touch to have everything needed for the installation process packed in. Unlike Samsung, which usually just gives users the drive in a plastic tray, SIX includes M.2 screws, a compatible screwdriver, and a dedicated heatsink out of the box. It's great for those who don't have spare parts hanging around or are putting this drive into a PlayStation 5. X7400 also comes with a five-year limited warranty while also promising a 40% performance boost for heavy-duty applications compared to standard Gen 4 drives. It stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Samsung's 990 Pro for a $50 saving, which is a solid deal for anyone looking for an M.2 NVMe drive upgrade that can handle the latest AAA games.
Lexar NM790 1TB NVMe SSD
The Lexar 1TB NM790 M.2 NVMe SSD is truly a case of saving the best for last and is a direct threat to Samsung's dominance in the storage market. NM790 is $50 cheaper compared to the 990 Pro while offering nearly identical peak performance. Users can look forward to up to 7,400 MB/s and write speeds of 6,500 MB/s. Stacking that against the 7,450/6,900 MB/s specs of the Samsung drive, it's clear to see that the real-world usage difference is virtually non-existent. Booting Windows or loading into a match is going to feel the same regardless.
Lexar's NM790's power management is also worth considering, as it consumes 40% less power than a typical Gen 4 SSD that uses a dedicated DRAM cache. It uses Host Memory Buffer (HMB) 3.0 technology, which allows the drive to use system memory to manage its tasks. This helps it run significantly cooler and is a great choice for smaller PC builds and laptops, with a five-year limited warranty to boot. Looking for an M.2 drive that pretty much matches a Samsung 990 Pro performance for less and a heatsink included, Lexar NM790 is a solid choice to save on that much-needed upgrade.