The Google Nest Learning Feature Isn't For Everyone - Try This Instead
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By default, Google Nest Learning Thermostats are meant to learn your habits over time, eventually adapting to your preferences. For example, with the auto-schedule feature, Google will learn what temperatures you prefer at certain times, like if you turn on the air conditioning and keep it cool around bedtime. After a few days of studying your usage habits, it will automatically start following those changes. It's one of many things you may not know your Nest Thermostat can do. Google says the thermostats actually create unique schedules for each temperature mode: one for heating, another for cooling, and so on. That's pretty neat if you enjoy having this kind of hands-off functionality, but it's not for everyone. If you prefer to have manual control over the temperature changes, don't really want Google guessing your schedule or habits, or would rather have a custom schedule you specify, you can turn these learning features off.
If you have the Nest Learning Thermostat 4th Gen, E, or 3rd Gen, you can do this by opening the Google Home App and going to Home, then Climate, then Your Thermostat and selecting Settings. From there, choose Temperature Preferences and turn off the Auto-Schedule option. You can also do it directly on the thermostat by going to Settings and selecting Nest Sense, where you can turn off Auto-Schedule.
You'll then need to clear the existing schedule by opening the app Settings again, then choosing Schedules, then Menu (three vertical dots) and tapping Clear Weekly Schedule. The Nest Thermostat E and earlier models have a dedicated reset option in device settings. When you clear the schedule, the thermostat will stay at the last programmed temperature and work like a "dumb" thermostat until you set up a new schedule.
Create your own schedule or temperature alterations
With the schedule cleared, your Nest Learning Thermostat will have nothing to go on until you turn on the automation features again, or until you program your own schedule. If you want full, granular control, do-it-yourself really is the best option. For Nest Thermostat 4th Gen, it's quick and easy to do all of that within the Google Home App. That convenience is why BGR's Christian de Looper says there's no better smart thermostat out there right now. For older models like the Nest Thermostat E, you need to use the Nest app to adjust temperature schedules. Select models support making adjustments directly on the device.
From within Google Home, find your thermostat, select Schedules, and choose the day of the week to which you want to add a temperature change. You'll see an option to Add or Add event. Choose that, specify the temperature you want by either editing an existing preset or creating a new one, then choose the time for the change and follow the prompts. If you want to apply the temperature change to other days of the week, or multiple days, you'll be able to do that before scheduling the update.
Simply go in and make all the adjustments you want for your preferred schedule, and that's it — you'll be free of Nest Learning and have the temperature schedule you want. Again, if you have no schedule set, or never go in and add one, the thermostat will continue working like a regular old thermostat without the smart features. Some good news about this is that you can use a Google Nest without an internet connection if basic features are all you want.