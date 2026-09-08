What Does The Crown Symbol Mean On An Oura Ring?

The Oura Ring is a discreet wearable that measures and tracks several key health metrics, including your heart rate, body temperature, sleep quality, and physical activity. When your Readiness Score, Activity Score, or Sleep Score (scores that Oura provides based on your biometric data) is 85 or greater, there will be a small crown icon next to the score on the Oura app. This is just a visual cue that, based on the data Oura has, you are adequately rested and recovered for the coming day.

The Oura app's proprietary Readiness Score ranges from 0 to 100 and can help you determine your "readiness" for the coming day. The score is calculated using short- and long-term data that your Oura Ring has collected based on your heart rate, sleep, and exercise. The Readiness Score also accounts for the menstrual cycle in people who menstruate, and pregnancy-related readiness factors for people who are pregnant.

The Sleep Score and Activity Score also range from 0 to 100. Sleep Score is calculated based on sleep time, how long it takes you to fall asleep, and the percent of time during the total sleep period that you are actually asleep. The Activity Score is based on your daily step count, training volume and frequency, and your daily activity. It's possible to get a crown next to just one or two scores, or all three.