How Apple's iPhone Prices Evolved Over The Years

Apple is planning to hold a special media event on September 9, where the company is expected to introduce a brand new iPhone lineup. While new iPhone unveilings are always interesting, this year is going to be especially exciting in light of rumors that Apple will, at long last, introduce a foldable iPhone that may be dubbed the iPhone Ultra. Alongside it, Apple will also introduce an iPhone 18 Pro. It's a safe assumption that both devices will be markedly expensive. The foldable iPhone will be pricey because it represents an entirely new product category for Apple. And the iPhone 18 Pro may be pricier than the iPhone 17 Pro due to rising memory costs.

As a frame of reference, the iPhone 17 Pro debuted with a sticker price of $1,099. Meanwhile, the iPhone Ultra may retail for as much as $2,399. Of course, the actual cost is never a sure thing until Apple officially announces it. Still, the four-figure pricing on Apple's premium iPhones raises an interesting question: How has the price of an iPhone evolved over the past 19 years?

The original iPhone made a huge splash when first introduced in 2007. There was nothing else like it on the market, and the device proved to be revolutionary in many respects. It's fair to say that the original iPhone not only changed how we use mobile devices, but also created the blueprint that still defines smartphones today. Let's take a look at how that blueprint has evolved with the times.