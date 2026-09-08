SpaceX's Starship 40 Shows Why Rocket Recovery Might Be Even Harder Than It Seems

SpaceX launched its thirteenth test flight of the Starship rocket on July 24, 2026, which was the second flight of the Starship and Super Heavy V3 vehicles. Starship serial number 40, known as Ship 40, was the first Starship vehicle to survive a soft splashdown. The flight was a big step forward in SpaceX's development of the Starship rocket. Since this was the first time a Starship has survived splashdown intact, SpaceX has been eager to perform a recovery of the rocket for proper examination.

Especially its heatshield, as this has been a particularly challenging aspect of the Starship's development. Recovery has proven to be more complicated than expected, and the ship has already gone through quite a journey to get to calm near-shore waters from the the initial Indian Ocean splashdown point. SpaceX has been working to land the Starship rocket back at its launch tower, but this can only be done once it's been proven to display the required control and alignment capabilities.

The Super Heavy booster has already proven that a landing back at the launch tower can be done. The company has been attempting to recover Starship since it began launches atop the Super Heavy booster, as a fully intact vehicle is a treasure-trove of real-world data. SpaceX treats its rocket launches like software updates, and the next version of Starship will benefit from the flight-proven data that Ship 40 delivers once it returns to SpaceX's Starbase production and launch site in Texas.