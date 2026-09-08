SpaceX's Starship 40 Shows Why Rocket Recovery Might Be Even Harder Than It Seems
SpaceX launched its thirteenth test flight of the Starship rocket on July 24, 2026, which was the second flight of the Starship and Super Heavy V3 vehicles. Starship serial number 40, known as Ship 40, was the first Starship vehicle to survive a soft splashdown. The flight was a big step forward in SpaceX's development of the Starship rocket. Since this was the first time a Starship has survived splashdown intact, SpaceX has been eager to perform a recovery of the rocket for proper examination.
Especially its heatshield, as this has been a particularly challenging aspect of the Starship's development. Recovery has proven to be more complicated than expected, and the ship has already gone through quite a journey to get to calm near-shore waters from the the initial Indian Ocean splashdown point. SpaceX has been working to land the Starship rocket back at its launch tower, but this can only be done once it's been proven to display the required control and alignment capabilities.
The Super Heavy booster has already proven that a landing back at the launch tower can be done. The company has been attempting to recover Starship since it began launches atop the Super Heavy booster, as a fully intact vehicle is a treasure-trove of real-world data. SpaceX treats its rocket launches like software updates, and the next version of Starship will benefit from the flight-proven data that Ship 40 delivers once it returns to SpaceX's Starbase production and launch site in Texas.
Starship 40's arduous recovery
Ship 40 traveled more than a thousand miles from its splashdown location to Christmas Island, which is located about 870 miles northwest of Australia. Recovery teams faced increasingly rough seas, and at one point SpaceX founder Elon Musk thought that the retrieval effort may not have been successful. A recovery of this nature has no rule-book, and lifting the 171-foot-tall ship out of the ocean for transport back to SpaceX's Starbase facility was always going to be a complex operation.
When Ship 40 successfully arrived, SpaceX engineers took the opportunity to capture images of the heat shield and engines. Forte, a semi-submersible heavy transport vessel, was then moved into position and partially submerged to allow the rocket to float onto the vessel. Guide-ropes were used to set the rocket into position above the Forte's deck, and once secured, the vessel was refloated to begin its long journey back to Starbase. At the time of writing, Forte and Ship 40 were located 817 miles west of Christmas Island, and will have to travel just over 12,400 miles in total.
When will SpaceX bring Starship in for a tower catch?
After Ship 40 splashed down successfully, the hope was that SpaceX would try catching Starship back at the Starbase launch site. During the company's second-quarter update to investors in August 2026, Musk supported this, saying, "That's why, assuming we receive regulatory approval to do so, we'll attempt to catch the Ship with the tower on the next flight, which is tentatively scheduled for the end of this month."
He later reframed the statement in a post on X, saying that a tower-catch attempt is more likely in a few months' time. A successful launch tower catch of Starship would yet again mean that SpaceX has pushed spaceflight technology to unheard-of capability. The company ultimately intends to develop the capability for Starship to carry up to 100 people on interplanetary missions, and continues to set audacious goals.
Like recently investing $100 billion to turn a Louisiana marsh into its own Kennedy Space Center. Starship Flight 14 is expected to launch in September 2026, and will implement key learnings from each flight that came before it. The long-term goal is for SpaceX's Starship to act as a human landing system, as part of NASA's return to the moon with the Artemis mission, currently set to take place in early 2028.