SpaceX Invests $100B To Turn Louisiana Marsh Into Its Own Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX is about to spend more than $100 billion to turn part of Louisiana Vermilion Parish into a new launch complex that could rival the iconic Kennedy Space Center. The company announced this week that its new facility will become its fourth and largest launch site, and Louisiana officials are already saying that the complex will be capable of supporting thousands of launches every year.

According to Louisiana Economic Development, the full campus will include five launch complexes with two pads each. The campus will also include propellant farms, a propellant production facility, power generation, vehicle processing, and housing for the SpaceX workers and their families. Considering SpaceX once hoped to house Starship at Kennedy Space Center, it kind of makes sense the company would shoot to build its own rival launch location. While construction isn't expected to start until 2027, SpaceX says it hopes to start launches as soon as 2029.

The project should hopefully create 3,000 direct jobs over the next ten years, as well as several thousand indirect jobs. SpaceX is also promising a launch rate that would dwarf what most spaceports handle today. If SpaceX can actually reach that scale, Louisiana would become one of the main pieces in the game of chess that is the company's next generation of spaceflight.