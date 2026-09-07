5 Sci-Fi Movie Sequels That Should Never Have Been Made

After the divisive reaction to Rian Johnson's middle movie of the new Star Wars trilogy, "The Last Jedi," the pressure was on for the latest chapter of the Skywalker saga to end on a high note. The most damning indicator that we weren't going to get that with "The Rise of Skywalker" could be summed up in five words — somehow, Emperor Palpatine has returned. Barely making a lick of sense, J.J. Abrams desperately tried to tie up loose ends and, in doing so, delivered what is widely considered the worst movie in the entire franchise.

Characters that had been built up with stories of their own were left by the wayside in Episode IX, with all of the focus being on Rey and undoing whatever Johnson had dared to establish in Episode VIII. The girl who was "no one" was in fact the granddaughter of Palpatine, who'd cloned himself and had an entire fleet of ships lying dormant to give galactic takeover another go.

He fails, of course, thanks to yet another villain turning back to the light, only to die in the final moments. Then there's an absolutely criminal final scene of Rey taking on the Skywalker name, which fans feared and cried out against in theaters. No matter how or when Rey returns in the future, our only hope is that her story redeems the absolute dumpster fire she left behind with "The Rise of Skywalker".