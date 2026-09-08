4 Major Video Game Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Saudi Arabia

Video game development requires a lot of money. Sometimes a studio can secure its own funding, but often it requires an investment from an outside party, specifically publishers. But publishers are large companies beholden to the whims of their investors. There are times when an entity invests so much in a publisher and owns so much of its stock that it basically owns the company.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) is a branch of the Saudi Arabian government that has been on the lips of gamers for several years. This wealth fund was started for improving the country's economic portfolio, and it has performed this task by starting companies and investing in others. While the PIF's portfolio covers a wide range of industries and most of these organizations are situated within the Middle East, the PIF has branched out to invest in many foreign companies. In fact, some of the PIF's biggest and most headline-worthy expenditures have revolved around video game studios and publishers. Many of PIF's investments in the gaming space take place through its gaming subsidiary, Savvy Games Group.

We have compiled a list of all the game publishers and other game-affiliated organizations that the PIF owns, organized in order of stock shares. Since Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz serves as PIF's chairman, it is by no means a stretch to say that Saudi Arabia owns these companies. However, given the speed at which the PIF moves, don't be surprised if this article becomes outdated in the near future.