Your Xbox Series X Has A Powerful Smart Home App That The PlayStation 5 Needs

Nearly every device available today seems to have some sort of smart technology included. Whether it's your smartphone, thermostat, fridge, or lights, if it's connected to the internet, it more than likely can be controlled through a smart app. If you want to make things more convenient, you can combine all your smart tech into a single app. There's even one smart hub that works with your Xbox.

It may be strange to consider using your Xbox Series X as a smart home hub, but it's possible. Not only can you use it to play the latest AAA or indie release, but by downloading the Home Remote app onto it and pairing it with your smartphone, you can use either device to turn on the lights, set the temperature, and unlock doors. If a device connects to the internet and has a smart feature, you can control it directly through the Home Remote app on your Xbox. Just make sure everything you want to connect is compatible.

It works with the Xbox Series X and S, but if you own a PlayStation 5 you're out of luck, as it doesn't work on Sony's console. There are many apps to download on your Xbox, and if you want to have an all-in-one place to play games, stream content, and control your smart devices, Home Remote can be added to the list.