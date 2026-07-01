Future Xbox Tech Might Let You Digitize Physical Games
Video game console manufacturers seem to think digital is the way of the future. Earlier today, Sony announced it would stop printing CDs for new games in 2028, and after that news hit the internet, reports started swirling that the next generation of Xbox consoles, Project Helix, might also ditch disc drives. However, Microsoft isn't necessarily going to let your physical collection rot — so long as you follow specific rules.
According to a report from The Verge, Microsoft is currently testing a "disc-to-digital" feature that gives you a digital copy of a game that is inserted into a console. If we take the rumors that Project Helix will indeed ship without a disc drive at face value, then this feature could help you keep your full game library intact. Of course, you'll have to copy the licenses over first, essentially using your current Xbox console as a veritable disc-based photocopier. That's certainly one clever use for an old gaming console.
If you think this feature sounds familiar, that's because this isn't the first time Microsoft tested the waters of game digitization. Originally, the company planned to make the Xbox One function this exact way: Inserting a disc in the console granted you a digital copy, and you could play it without needing to insert the disc anymore. However, this method of digital rights management had several flaws that angered audiences, not the least of which was a constant internet connection. Perhaps Microsoft thinks the second time's the charm... or users will be more receptive if the next Xbox console can't even use discs.
There's always a catch
On the surface, Xbox's digitization feature sounds like it could take some of the sting out of an all-digital future. But when you look deeper, it sounds more and more like a flawed DRM system — not unlike the last time Microsoft tried its hand at game digitization.
The Verge's report points out several limitations with the rumored Xbox disc-to-digital feature. For starters, even though you should be able to play without a disc, your digital copy is still tied to the disc, so if you sell or loan it to a friend, you will lose all permissions needed to play the title. Sort of like what happens if you overlook hidden Switch 2 features like the Virtual Game Card. Moreover, while it's safe to assume Project Helix will feature backward compatibility, the digitization process only works on Xbox One and Xbox Series titles — original Xbox and Xbox 360 games are exempt from the program. So if you want to play "Fallout: New Vegas" again (and who can blame you) on the next Xbox console, you will have to buy a new digital copy.
In the spirit of fairness, all news surrounding Project Helix is hearsay, so we don't know if you will need to use the disc-to-digital feature to transfer your library over to the console. But if so, would you rather use the digitization to play old games on the next Xbox, or would you rather use an Xbox Series X to play discs and Project Helix for newer titles? Or would you rather preserve your retro game collection using a Blu-ray player? Food for thought.