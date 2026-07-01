Future Xbox Tech Might Let You Digitize Physical Games

Video game console manufacturers seem to think digital is the way of the future. Earlier today, Sony announced it would stop printing CDs for new games in 2028, and after that news hit the internet, reports started swirling that the next generation of Xbox consoles, Project Helix, might also ditch disc drives. However, Microsoft isn't necessarily going to let your physical collection rot — so long as you follow specific rules.

According to a report from The Verge, Microsoft is currently testing a "disc-to-digital" feature that gives you a digital copy of a game that is inserted into a console. If we take the rumors that Project Helix will indeed ship without a disc drive at face value, then this feature could help you keep your full game library intact. Of course, you'll have to copy the licenses over first, essentially using your current Xbox console as a veritable disc-based photocopier. That's certainly one clever use for an old gaming console.

If you think this feature sounds familiar, that's because this isn't the first time Microsoft tested the waters of game digitization. Originally, the company planned to make the Xbox One function this exact way: Inserting a disc in the console granted you a digital copy, and you could play it without needing to insert the disc anymore. However, this method of digital rights management had several flaws that angered audiences, not the least of which was a constant internet connection. Perhaps Microsoft thinks the second time's the charm... or users will be more receptive if the next Xbox console can't even use discs.