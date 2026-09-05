The 5 Best Humanoid Robots Of IFA 2026

IFA 2026 has three big focuses: wearables, AI, and robotics. While these have been hot topics for the past few trade shows, it's interesting to see a general growth in the amount of humanoid robots being promoted. More interestingly, while a few years ago, these products were just a glimpse of the future, most of the robots exhibited are already real-life devices that, if they haven't been out for a while, are just around the corner of being introduced in the Chinese, European, and/or American markets. Among the several brands exhibiting at IFA, BGR got excited about PrimeBOT's Q1 robot, a mini humanoid-like option that's made for AI research, classrooms, and home companionship, Zero's W1, which resembles Disney's Wall-E, and even the scary EngineAI T800 — the robot known for kicking its own CEO's ass.

During the trade show, BGR saw these robots demonstrating their kung-fu capabilities, latest K-pop movements, and even sports skills by scoring goals and celebrating like famous soccer players. While we still think these robots look mainly funny and they're a way of generating brand awareness, what intrigues us the most is the fact that these companies have been really serious about already deploying them for factories, B2B customers, and now tackling the B2C market.

While 2026 might not be the year you'll get a humanoid robot for Christmas, it's impressive that you could — and even IFA's CEO agrees: "This year, we're seeing more humanoid robots at IFA than ever before. It shows that robotics, AI and new interfaces are becoming an increasingly integral part of people's everyday lives," said Leif Lindner.