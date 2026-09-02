IFA 2026 Opening Ceremony Doubles Down On New AI Tech Despite Global Memory Crisis
IFA 2026 officially kicks off on September 4, and Europe's most prestigious tech trade show got an early start this Tuesday with its traditional opening ceremony. In its 102nd iteration, this year's Innovation For All conference is spotlighting the future of technology that is available today; which includes a big focus on AI, robotics, smart home technology, and sustainable solutions. While the 2025 edition was marked by trade disruptions, inflation, and slowing global growth, this new edition faces additional challenges: the ongoing memory crisis that has been pushing tech prices up, ongoing tension between the United States and China, and the U.S. war against Iran.
In this year's trade show, IFA says it expects 220,000 visitors from September 4-8, with 2,000 exhibitors in 190,000 square meters. With most visitors under age 35, IFA's CEO Leif Lindner says the trade show is where the next generation meets the next technology. "IFA matters more than ever. Unlike radio and TV revolutions, AI and robotics won't take decades to catch up. We need to understand what these technologies mean for us because trust cannot be downloaded. Trust is built by experimentation, and that's what happens in Berlin."
Lindner also mentioned how AI has been pushing tech forward in health, education, and research fields. While he nodded to the importance of AI companies from the U.S., he also mentioned the importance of Chinese companies, which have become a core part of the past shows.
Wearables 2.0, robotics, and AI are IFA's expected highlight
Alongside IFA's CEO, the managing director of GFU Consumer Tech (IFA's brand owner), Carine Chardon, also participated in the opening ceremony to discuss some of the trends of the first semester, and what users can expect at the trade show. According to Chardon, the technology that companies have been focusing on the most are the second wave of wearables; including smart glasses and robotics (and their associated controversy), with companies like Unitree and Agibot leading the way. AI as well, with both American and Chinese organizations creating innovations every other month, and over $2.5 trillion being spent on AI in 2026.
According to Chardon, there are several forces reshaping the industry; including Chinese brands going global, currency fluctuation impacts with a weakened U.S. dollar, the Middle East conflict troubling supply routes, and the lasting memory crisis. With memory prices making products more expensive, she notes that the global market has recovered from the pandemic. Excluding North America and Russia from the numbers, there's an ongoing sales growth globally.
This marks an interesting moment as consumers keep making rational decisions, as they have been focusing on the premium market and innovative products. For IFA's CEO, these markets represent more opportunities. "There's a new hardware super cycle with entirely new devices coming. People can experience these technologies first-hand at the trade show and understand what is just around the corner."
Here's what we expect of IFA 2026
While known brands will be on the show floor in the upcoming days, including Samsung, LG, Sony, Roborock, Anker, and more, the trade show will mark another opportunity for consumers getting face to face with even more humanoid robots. For example, IFA 2026 will feature a RoboCup, where companies will be able to showcase some of the new capabilities its products have achieved. Interestingly enough, this comes after the Robotic Olympics just held in China; offering a wide variety of memes of robots malfunctioning and just dying, but also how much these technologies have evolved so quickly.
According to IFA's CEO, this year's trade show brings "technology into culture," and BGR expects to see even more from smart glasses brands like Rokid and L'Attitude, new smart home projectors with XGIMI, and several accessories from popular brands, including Anker, Moft, Nomad, Satechi, and more.
IFA officially starts this Thursday, but the opening ceremony already points to a big event focused on the technology of tomorrow arriving early with new AI hardware, improved protocols, and a focus on innovation with sustainability in mind. One of the hints, for example, comes from a recent interview BGR held with Bluetooth SIG, the organization behind the Bluetooth protocol, highlighting big changes coming to billions of Bluetooth devices in 2027.