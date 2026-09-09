Next-Gen Data Center Cooling Could Be Powered By Its Own Heat - Here's How
Data centers are widely viewed as a leech on power grids. Even when data center owners pay for grid access, power bills still increase, so engineers are scrambling for alternative power sources. Solar data centers that use countless panels are one option, but what if they used a new alloy that powers its own cooling? A team of researchers from Germany and Japan demonstrated "elastocaloric cooling," a cooling system that relies on shape memory films instead of motors to power its own temperature regulation.
The study, detailed in the journal Nature Energy, describes a prototype that consists of a thermal actuator and a cooling unit. The actuator relies on a shape memory alloy film (made out of titanium-nickel) that, when exposed to heat, produces an elastocaloric refrigeration effect — it deforms in a way that pumps heat out, thus cooling the source of said heat. Heat sinks are also provided to help remove heat more efficiently. According to the paper, the cooling operation is split into four steps.
First, when the shape memory alloy actuator film's temperature rises to a sufficient limit, it stretches, generating force that also elongates a separate refrigerant film. Eventually, the refrigerant film touches the heat sink, which sucks the heat out of it, thus cooling the actuator and refrigerant films and making them return to their original sizes. The refrigerant film subsequently touches the heat source, absorbing its heat and repeating the process ad infinitum.
How this technology would benefit data centers
Data centers don't just consume electricity by the truckload; they also gobble up RAM and cause problems for nearby residents, producing a constant cacophony of droning sounds while drinking water to stay cool. That's where the new shape memory alloy comes into play. While the research paper doesn't mention data centers, many experts are thinking the same thing: these elastocaloric cooling films would be great for maintaining the temperatures of data centers.
It might not impact the electricity costs of keeping them running, but it could lessen, if not eliminate, the power needed to run AC units, as well as preserve water for the people who need it more. Since the technology is so new, the film and its cooling effects are little more than proof of concept, though.
The researchers stated in the paper that the films only generated 2.09 milliwatts of cooling power, and that the system was held back by issues such as slow actuation and the size of the heat exchanger. Still, the study demonstrates that such a cooling system can work, not just for AI data centers but also for personal computers. Why get a liquid-cooled laptop when you can get an elastocaloric-cooled one?