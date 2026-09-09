Next-Gen Data Center Cooling Could Be Powered By Its Own Heat - Here's How

Data centers are widely viewed as a leech on power grids. Even when data center owners pay for grid access, power bills still increase, so engineers are scrambling for alternative power sources. Solar data centers that use countless panels are one option, but what if they used a new alloy that powers its own cooling? A team of researchers from Germany and Japan demonstrated "elastocaloric cooling," a cooling system that relies on shape memory films instead of motors to power its own temperature regulation.

The study, detailed in the journal Nature Energy, describes a prototype that consists of a thermal actuator and a cooling unit. The actuator relies on a shape memory alloy film (made out of titanium-nickel) that, when exposed to heat, produces an elastocaloric refrigeration effect — it deforms in a way that pumps heat out, thus cooling the source of said heat. Heat sinks are also provided to help remove heat more efficiently. According to the paper, the cooling operation is split into four steps.

First, when the shape memory alloy actuator film's temperature rises to a sufficient limit, it stretches, generating force that also elongates a separate refrigerant film. Eventually, the refrigerant film touches the heat sink, which sucks the heat out of it, thus cooling the actuator and refrigerant films and making them return to their original sizes. The refrigerant film subsequently touches the heat source, absorbing its heat and repeating the process ad infinitum.