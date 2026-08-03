Solar Data Centers Are Fine, But Here's How Many Panels They Would Actually Need

It's worth noting that many data centers are using solar power to some degree. According to survey results reported by Sunhub, 38% of tech companies plan to install photovoltaic arrays at their facilities. There are also widespread corporate goals of cutting down emissions and becoming carbon-neutral, even if the rapid development of data centers runs counter to that. One significant obstacle, however, is real estate.

Data centers are moving into rural areas and taking up precious space from the community. Some people are even being displaced from their homes. Consider that a solar data center would require a vast solar farm spanning 1,500 acres, at the very least, to accommodate the hundreds of thousands of solar panels it would need. In a time when everyday people are already resentful toward data centers, this would be salt in the wound.

However, a fully solar-powered data center could become a reality if we find a way to improve battery storage infrastructure. Currently, surplus energy generated by solar panels often goes to waste if it's not put to immediate use. Facilities that run entirely on solar power cannot operate 24/7 because it's not feasible to store energy overnight. The good news is that there are private companies building batteries for storing renewable energy. And if they succeed on a large scale, it would be one of the biggest battery innovations that could change the world.