Solar Data Centers Are Fine, But Here's How Many Panels They Would Actually Need
Data centers are cropping up all over the place, and they're consuming water and electricity at an alarming rate. Locals are learning what it's actually like to live near a data center — for one thing, these facilities are causing electricity bills to go up for homeowners living nearby. Surely, there must be a way to power these AI data centers without affecting the local community, right? Well, Europe's solar panels are having an unexpected effect on energy prices this year: They're generating so much surplus energy that solar producers are giving it away at a negative price, although consumers aren't the ones who see the benefits. So, how come tech companies aren't building solar data centers that run on the abundant power of the Sun?
The truth is that it could take as many as 3 million solar panels to power a single AI data center. Nvidia has made it clear that we're in the "gigawatt data center age," while a single 100-megawatt solar farm may comprise over 300,000 solar panels. The idea of a solar data center is fine in theory, but simply mounting an array of panels on a data center roof would be like adding a drop of water to the ocean compared to the amount of power the facility consumes overall.
Could a fully solar-powered data center become reality?
It's worth noting that many data centers are using solar power to some degree. According to survey results reported by Sunhub, 38% of tech companies plan to install photovoltaic arrays at their facilities. There are also widespread corporate goals of cutting down emissions and becoming carbon-neutral, even if the rapid development of data centers runs counter to that. One significant obstacle, however, is real estate.
Data centers are moving into rural areas and taking up precious space from the community. Some people are even being displaced from their homes. Consider that a solar data center would require a vast solar farm spanning 1,500 acres, at the very least, to accommodate the hundreds of thousands of solar panels it would need. In a time when everyday people are already resentful toward data centers, this would be salt in the wound.
However, a fully solar-powered data center could become a reality if we find a way to improve battery storage infrastructure. Currently, surplus energy generated by solar panels often goes to waste if it's not put to immediate use. Facilities that run entirely on solar power cannot operate 24/7 because it's not feasible to store energy overnight. The good news is that there are private companies building batteries for storing renewable energy. And if they succeed on a large scale, it would be one of the biggest battery innovations that could change the world.