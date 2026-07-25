Europe's Solar Panels Are Having An Unexpected Effect On Energy Prices

So why are these negative prices happening at all? How could energy — something that every person and business needs to support a modern lifestyle — ever be worth less than zero? The main reason is that electricity is difficult to store. There are certain times of year when solar panels generate more energy due to hours of sunlight per day or the angle of the sun's rays.

Unfortunately, there isn't a practical battery storage method for containing all the extra energy harvested during these seasons. When you consider that solar power has overtaken coal in the U.S., it's only going to become more common for solar farms to have this type of energy surplus. The excess energy can't simply be fed into the grid, either; the frequency with which electricity can be provided to the grid is carefully managed for the sake of stability.

Shouldn't the energy producers simply halt their operations if they expect to generate a surplus of energy they can't store? Well, that's not always an option. Many solar farms benefit from purchase agreements or policy incentives that make it worthwhile for them to continue operating even when they have to pay to offload their excess energy. There's also the coal industry to consider; even when solar or wind is slated to generate surplus energy, coal plants cannot adapt their outputs to avoid contributing to the oversupply. And that's just one of the ways that fossil fuels are ruining solar power.