This Is The Apple Watch Series 12 And Ultra 4 - Here's What's Actually New
Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 at its September 9 event at Apple Park, and both models look very familiar. In fact, from the outside, you probably wouldn't be able to tell these are the new models; everything worth paying for happens inside the new smartwatches. The Series 12 starts at $399 for the 42mm aluminum model and the Ultra 4 starts at $799, with pre-orders open now and shipping from September 18.
The changes that matter most include the new S11 chip — which is the first real silicon upgrade for the Apple Watch in three generations — faster charging and longer workout battery life on the Series 12, a ceramic case option returning after six years away, and a much bigger battery on the Ultra 4. watchOS 27 arrives on September 14 ahead of both watches after months of beta releases, though older models will also be able to update. There is no new Apple Watch SE, so the SE 3 remains the cheapest way into the lineup.
Apple Watch Series 12
The Series 12 has the same case Apple introduced with the Series 10 in 2024, making this the third year Apple has used the current design. Each Apple Watch chassis typically lasts for three generations before a major refresh, so this isn't a surprise. If you're holding out for a new Apple Watch that looks slightly different, you may want to wait until 2027. Touch ID was rumored to appear in the Series 12 for months, but did not make it. But, this year, ceramic returns as a case option at the top of the range, above titanium, in pearl white and night blue. It's a finish that Apple has not offered since 2020. Aluminum models gain Ceramic Shield 2, which is rated to be 60% tougher than the Series 11's Ion-X glass.
The new S11 processor is the most interesting part of the Series 12. The Series 11 reused the S10 chip, which was the same silicon as 2023's S9 chip from the Apple Watch Series 9. That makes the Series 12 the first Apple Watch in years to come with a new chipset that offers improved performance. Apple calls the S11 its most powerful wearable chip, and it powers the new Health Sensing System. Everyday battery life stays at 24 hours from the Series 11, so you'll find a bunch of smartwatches with a longer-lasting battery. But outdoor workouts are now rated to run for 10 hours, 25% longer than on the Series 11, and 15 minutes of charging returns up to 12 hours.
Health tracking gets a few improvements, though these are largely by the way of new software features. The heart-rate sensor can now collect readings continuously through the day rather than only during workouts, and Apple claims the most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable, based on a study of over 1,000 participants. HRV is measured as often as every five minutes, 24 times more often. Readiness turns recent activity, training load, vitals, and sleep score into a daily 0-10 score with one of four recommendations: Recover, Pace Yourself, Ready, or Go For It.
Audio Intelligence is the major other addition to the new Apple Watch. Live Rewind shows the last 15 seconds of a conversation as text after a double press of the Digital Crown, with a chime and an on-screen microphone indicator so people nearby know it's running. Siri Recap summarizes conversations afterward and Sound Recognition flags sirens, alarms, and doorbells. Both arrive in beta later this year, as does a redesigned Health app with a Longevity tab and a Health Age readout that compares your metrics against your actual age. Siri AI comes to the wrist with watchOS 27, as expected from months of beta releases.
Apple Watch Ultra 4
The Ultra 4 also hasn't changed much in terms of design, it uses the same case Apple has used since 2022, in natural and black titanium. Inside, you'll find the same new S11 chip as the Series 12. Battery life improves the most, with everyday use now rated to last for up to 50 hours — more than two days — with 84 hours in Low Power Mode, and 15 minutes of charging adds up to 18 hours.
The Ultra 4 gets two additional workout modes that the Series 12 doesn't get. Extended Workout will track activities with full GPS and heart rate for up to 25 hours — a 25% increase from the Ultra 3. Meanwhile, Max Extended Workout stretches outdoor runs, walks, and hikes to 45 hours with a GPS reading every second. Apple says that is typically enough to finish a 100-mile race. Apple also claims the most accurate on-device GPS in a sports watch and the most accurate step tracking of any smartwatch. The Ultra 4 shares the Series 12's Health Sensing System, with new optical and electrical heart sensors, a heart rate reading every five seconds, and HRV as often as every five minutes, plus the same Audio Intelligence features and access to the redesigned Health app. Readiness, however, is tied to the S11 chip, so Ultra 3 owners will not get it through watchOS 27.
Satellite has been one of the best features of the Apple Watch lineup. This started with the Ultra 3, where Apple introduced Emergency SOS, Find My, and text messaging over satellite without an iPhone nearby. All of it carries over on the Ultra 4, free for two years from activation, running on Globalstar. Nothing new was added this year — unlike rumors predicted — so satellite capabilities aren't a reason for Ultra 3 owners to upgrade.