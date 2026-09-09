This Is The Apple Watch Series 12 And Ultra 4 - Here's What's Actually New

The Series 12 has the same case Apple introduced with the Series 10 in 2024, making this the third year Apple has used the current design. Each Apple Watch chassis typically lasts for three generations before a major refresh, so this isn't a surprise. If you're holding out for a new Apple Watch that looks slightly different, you may want to wait until 2027. Touch ID was rumored to appear in the Series 12 for months, but did not make it. But, this year, ceramic returns as a case option at the top of the range, above titanium, in pearl white and night blue. It's a finish that Apple has not offered since 2020. Aluminum models gain Ceramic Shield 2, which is rated to be 60% tougher than the Series 11's Ion-X glass.

Apple

The new S11 processor is the most interesting part of the Series 12. The Series 11 reused the S10 chip, which was the same silicon as 2023's S9 chip from the Apple Watch Series 9. That makes the Series 12 the first Apple Watch in years to come with a new chipset that offers improved performance. Apple calls the S11 its most powerful wearable chip, and it powers the new Health Sensing System. Everyday battery life stays at 24 hours from the Series 11, so you'll find a bunch of smartwatches with a longer-lasting battery. But outdoor workouts are now rated to run for 10 hours, 25% longer than on the Series 11, and 15 minutes of charging returns up to 12 hours.

Health tracking gets a few improvements, though these are largely by the way of new software features. The heart-rate sensor can now collect readings continuously through the day rather than only during workouts, and Apple claims the most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable, based on a study of over 1,000 participants. HRV is measured as often as every five minutes, 24 times more often. Readiness turns recent activity, training load, vitals, and sleep score into a daily 0-10 score with one of four recommendations: Recover, Pace Yourself, Ready, or Go For It.

Audio Intelligence is the major other addition to the new Apple Watch. Live Rewind shows the last 15 seconds of a conversation as text after a double press of the Digital Crown, with a chime and an on-screen microphone indicator so people nearby know it's running. Siri Recap summarizes conversations afterward and Sound Recognition flags sirens, alarms, and doorbells. Both arrive in beta later this year, as does a redesigned Health app with a Longevity tab and a Health Age readout that compares your metrics against your actual age. Siri AI comes to the wrist with watchOS 27, as expected from months of beta releases.