Fanboys Gather At Apple Park Visitor Center For The iPhone Duo Announcement
September 9, 2026. Cupertino, California. 9:41 in the morning. What's a tech journalist to do in Apple's hometown without an official invite for the "Surprise and Shine" event, which revealed the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, AirPods 5, and new Apple Watches? Well, one option was to gather with Apple fanboys and fangirls at the Apple Park Visitor Center.
Before heading over to the retail location, I asked Siri AI: "Do you think there's something going on at the Apple Park Visitor Center for the general public?," to which the personal assistant replied: "During special events like WWDC or product launches, the Apple Park Visitor Center becomes a hub for the public. In addition to streaming the keynote on a large screen, the center often releases exclusive, event-themed merchandise."
I soon learned that Siri probably got confused, as media also attend official activations inside the Visitor Center. Plus, this is the only Apple Store with exclusive merchandise, but it's not focused on today's keynote. As would be the case any other day, the store opened at 10 a.m. PT, precisely when the event started. Apple employees clapped while myself and a few enthusiasts entered the store. Asked about whether they would use the massive Today At Apple screen to stream the event, one employee told me they wouldn't, because the Apple Store could quickly get into maximum capacity, and it would disturb the general flow of the store. They suggested we watch the event by the Apple TV section of the store instead.
POV: Watching Apple's biggest event of the year across the street from Apple Park
Over the course of the 77-minute Apple presentation, the attention of the crowd seemed to peak during the iPhone 18 Pro announcement. At that time, around 30 people gathered around the Apple TV area, while ten others watched by the Studio Displays. The store was mostly empty initially, but by the time the iPhone Duo was introduced, it was packed with customers — though they weren't necessarily paying attention to the keynote.
Across the store, it was possible to hear some people chatting about the announcements, asking Apple Store employees whether they could buy the products today, but generally just shopping. In the end, there were over 20 people watching the presentation. There were customers from all over the globe, and when the iPhone Duo appeared, a content creator was recording his reaction live — most of the other viewers, however, were just watching without any "oohs" or "ahhs."
After the presentation ended, an Italian customer said, "I love the iPhone Duo because it reminds me of the iPad mini, I think it's very useful. Now I can have just one device." Two Brazilian customers were debating if they should acquire Apple's new devices before returning home that weekend, but they'll have to wait until September 18 for the iPhone 18 Pro. Once the keynote ended, most of the people around the Apple TV area went around the Apple Store to check the current device offerings, but the commotion ended alongside the streaming.
What Apple revealed at its fall 2026 event
During Apple's latest fall event, Tim Cook formally passed the torch to new CEO John Ternus, as he served as the primary host of the keynote, including the introduction of the iPhone Duo. Beyond the foldable phone, Apple revealed the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The new phones feature extended battery life, a more powerful A20 Pro chip, and an improved vapor chamber offering better sustained performance while keeping the device cooler than its predecessor.
In the Apple Watch department, the new Series 12 and Ultra 4 got an all-new back sensor that tracks the user's heart rate every five seconds. The Series 12 also added a more resistant display. AirPods 5, meanwhile, have improved sound quality and improved ANC for both models, even though they still have an open-ear design.
Finally, the iPhone Duo is Apple's response to the foldable phone explosion. It can be used in several different ways, features a hidden internal camera that disappears when not in use, and has a nano-texture finish to fight off glare while also hiding the foldable's crease. These reveals might not have drawn an enormous audience to the Apple Park Visitor Center, but those who did attend are likely already preparing to secure their preorders.