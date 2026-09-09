Fanboys Gather At Apple Park Visitor Center For The iPhone Duo Announcement

September 9, 2026. Cupertino, California. 9:41 in the morning. What's a tech journalist to do in Apple's hometown without an official invite for the "Surprise and Shine" event, which revealed the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, AirPods 5, and new Apple Watches? Well, one option was to gather with Apple fanboys and fangirls at the Apple Park Visitor Center.

Before heading over to the retail location, I asked Siri AI: "Do you think there's something going on at the Apple Park Visitor Center for the general public?," to which the personal assistant replied: "During special events like WWDC or product launches, the Apple Park Visitor Center becomes a hub for the public. In addition to streaming the keynote on a large screen, the center often releases exclusive, event-themed merchandise."

I soon learned that Siri probably got confused, as media also attend official activations inside the Visitor Center. Plus, this is the only Apple Store with exclusive merchandise, but it's not focused on today's keynote. As would be the case any other day, the store opened at 10 a.m. PT, precisely when the event started. Apple employees clapped while myself and a few enthusiasts entered the store. Asked about whether they would use the massive Today At Apple screen to stream the event, one employee told me they wouldn't, because the Apple Store could quickly get into maximum capacity, and it would disturb the general flow of the store. They suggested we watch the event by the Apple TV section of the store instead.