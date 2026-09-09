Apple Announces New AirPods 5 (But These Don't Have Cameras Yet)

During Apple's "Surprise and Shine" event on September 9, Apple introduced the fifth generation of AirPods. With an open-ear fit, these earbuds replace the previous AirPods 4 models with better ANC and other new features. Still, while AirPods with cameras were recently leaked by Apple itself, the company isn't quite ready to revolutionize earbuds. Instead, Apple is revamping its budget offering, adding open-ear Active Noise Cancellation, improved battery life, stem volume controls, and a MagSafe wireless charger in the box for the most expensive version.

"We're thrilled that with AirPods 5, we're able to bring Active Noise Cancellation — one of our most beloved features — to our most affordable AirPods," said Dave Pakula, Apple's VP of Hardware Engineering. "Both AirPods 5 models deliver a world-class listening experience and enable features like Live Translation for even more people. Paired with Siri AI, AirPods are a game changer for unlocking powerful hands-free capabilities."

This update comes a couple of years after Apple introduced AirPods 4. What's interesting about these new models is that while the company has raised prices for Macs, iPads, and even made the iPhone 18 Pro models $100 more expensive, the most expensive AirPods 5 now costs $149 — $30 cheaper than the AirPods 4 with ANC were at launch.