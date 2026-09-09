Apple Announces New AirPods 5 (But These Don't Have Cameras Yet)
During Apple's "Surprise and Shine" event on September 9, Apple introduced the fifth generation of AirPods. With an open-ear fit, these earbuds replace the previous AirPods 4 models with better ANC and other new features. Still, while AirPods with cameras were recently leaked by Apple itself, the company isn't quite ready to revolutionize earbuds. Instead, Apple is revamping its budget offering, adding open-ear Active Noise Cancellation, improved battery life, stem volume controls, and a MagSafe wireless charger in the box for the most expensive version.
"We're thrilled that with AirPods 5, we're able to bring Active Noise Cancellation — one of our most beloved features — to our most affordable AirPods," said Dave Pakula, Apple's VP of Hardware Engineering. "Both AirPods 5 models deliver a world-class listening experience and enable features like Live Translation for even more people. Paired with Siri AI, AirPods are a game changer for unlocking powerful hands-free capabilities."
This update comes a couple of years after Apple introduced AirPods 4. What's interesting about these new models is that while the company has raised prices for Macs, iPads, and even made the iPhone 18 Pro models $100 more expensive, the most expensive AirPods 5 now costs $149 — $30 cheaper than the AirPods 4 with ANC were at launch.
Upgrades over the previous generation
According to Apple, the new AirPods 5 feature the best ANC in open-ear earbuds with 50% more noise reduction than the previous generation. This is possible thanks to re-engineered acoustic architecture and improved computational audio algorithms. The company also says that Transparency mode has taken a leap forward, allowing for more natural voices and nearby sounds than before. Plus, users don't even need to worry about switching between these two modes thanks to Adaptive Audio, which blends ANC and Transparency depending on what's going on — such as if you're on the airport and an announcement is made or if you pass by a construction site and the surroundings are too loud.
With AirPods 5, Apple says it was inspired by AirPods Pro 3 to deliver a better Adaptive EQ, in addition to richer and more detailed sound. When paired with an iPhone with Apple Intelligence, users can take advantage of Siri AI while wearing the AirPods 5, such as asking the personal assistant to play a podcast a friend recommended, finding a restaurant in a new area, and more. Apple also highlights faster Live Translation.
With four hours of listening time with ANC active on the cheaper model and an extra 20 hours with the charging case, Apple is also releasing a premium version with volume stem controls, five hours of listening time, and a MagSafe cable to charge the new AirPods. Customers can pre-order the new AirPods today with the release set for September 18.