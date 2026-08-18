Apple May Have Leaked Its Biggest AirPods Upgrade In Years

Technology leaks happen all the time, but rarely by the company working on the product. However, Apple appears to have mistakenly leaked its own camera-equipped AirPods. A short demo video hidden inside the macOS Tahoe 26.7 release candidate shows the long-rumored earbuds in action for the first time, and it suggests the product is much closer to launch (via MacRumors).

In the clip, a man wearing AirPods holds a book up so the built-in camera can see the title (shown below). "With Visual Intelligence, your world becomes savable. See something you like? Just ask me to save it for later," the voiceover says. It's unclear precisely what happens next. Presumably, the camera feeds what it sees to Visual Intelligence, Apple's AI feature that identifies objects and answers questions about your surroundings, and Siri can then respond to queries about whatever you're looking at or log the information for later.

While the clip doesn't show the new AirPods in detail or the camera specifically, the stem appears slightly thicker than the current AirPods Pro 3, suggesting these are an unreleased AirPods model. Apple has been rumored to be developing AirPods with built-in cameras for years, but until now, the evidence has come from analysts, supply chain leaks, and code fragments. This is Apple's own marketing material, sitting inside shipping software.