Apple's Rumored AI AirPods Upgrade Is Already Raising Major Privacy Concerns

Apple has long been rumored to be introducing cameras onto its AirPods, and now Bloomberg suggests that the device has entered an "advanced testing stage," meaning the final design and upcoming features have been decided, and it's almost ready for production. With higher expectations regarding Apple's first AI wearable, people are already taking to social media to discuss the possible privacy concerns.

One user on X wrote, "So we're not going to have privacy anymore. You can be extra careful not to allow tracking or surveillance on your device. Meanwhile, someone at grocery store, bus, restaurant, etc. could be feeding info about you to Apple." Another on X said, "What's the purpose of putting a camera in your ear?" Over on Reddit, users say they don't see a point in having AirPods with a camera, especially when people have mid to long hair, and the cameras will face sideways.

This device is expected to be introduced later this year, depending on the success of the new Siri, as the cameras are intended to work with the digital assistant. That said, privacy questions will be something Apple will have to address, but the people might just have to get used to cameras in Airpods. While the general public is used to people just raising their hands with their iPhone camera in public spaces, there's still a discomfort whenever they see smart glasses with recording capabilities. AirPods with cameras might be the next frontier.