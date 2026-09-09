The iPhone 18 Pro Is Here With The Biggest Camera Upgrade In Years

One of the most visible changes to the iPhone 18 Pro is a smaller Dynamic Island, which has shrunk for the first time since it was introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro. To achieve this, Apple has reportedly moved the Face ID flood illuminator beneath the OLED panel, which lets the Dynamic Island occupy less space at the top of the screen. Apple didn't specify the how, and just credited new display technology for the change. It retains all the same functionality it has had for years, and actually gains the ability to show a third persistent notification, just inside a smaller pill. Face ID works exactly as it did before.

Display sizes are unchanged on this year's phones, at 6.3-inches on the Pro and 6.9-inches on the Pro Max. If you're trying to decide which size is better for you before pre-orders open, just take a look at the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max — which have been some of the best big phones you can buy in 2026. The panels themselves move to what suppliers have called LTPO+ technology, which is aimed at cutting display power draw rather than adding a new refresh rate or resolution.

Four finishes are available this year: Black, Light Blue, Glacier, and Burgundy. Burgundy is my favorite this year — it's a deep burgundy that shifts toward purple and brown depending on the light. I expect that it will replace Cosmic Orange as the finish Apple wants on every billboard. Black may be a more meaningful addition for many users, as it's been a few years since Apple released a black iPhone. On the rear panel, the Ceramic Shield MagSafe area gets a more uniform, frosted finish that reduces the two-tone look that the iPhone 17 Pro introduced. The Camera Control button has made it to another iPhone, but in a more simplified version. It drops touch sensitivity and haptics, so the button is now only pressure-sensitive. You probably never use it anyway, so this isn't a significant change by any means.