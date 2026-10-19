How To Get Siri To Stop Reading Notifications On AirPods

Apple AirPods, regardless of generation or design, broadly come with the same unifying features. Regardless of which AirPods are right for you, they can all announce notifications straight to your ears via Siri. Convenient as that may be, sometimes it may get a bit frustrating to have your favorite tunes, audiobook, or podcast interrupted by incessant text messages, group chats, or other app alerts. Thankfully, there's a handy AirPods trick everyone should know about to turn this off, especially if notifications have worn you down to your last nerve.

Silencing your AirPods is as easy as going into your settings on any compatible Apple device connected to your headphones. Tap on the button labeled Announce Notifications, and then toggle it off. From that point on, Siri should no longer be able to chime in and disrupt your videos or tunes, unless you later choose to go back and reverse the settings. Thus, you can switch audible notifications from your AirPods on and off with ease, whether it be on a situational basis, or if you're simply sick of having them pop up sporadically.