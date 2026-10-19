How To Get Siri To Stop Reading Notifications On AirPods
Apple AirPods, regardless of generation or design, broadly come with the same unifying features. Regardless of which AirPods are right for you, they can all announce notifications straight to your ears via Siri. Convenient as that may be, sometimes it may get a bit frustrating to have your favorite tunes, audiobook, or podcast interrupted by incessant text messages, group chats, or other app alerts. Thankfully, there's a handy AirPods trick everyone should know about to turn this off, especially if notifications have worn you down to your last nerve.
Silencing your AirPods is as easy as going into your settings on any compatible Apple device connected to your headphones. Tap on the button labeled Announce Notifications, and then toggle it off. From that point on, Siri should no longer be able to chime in and disrupt your videos or tunes, unless you later choose to go back and reverse the settings. Thus, you can switch audible notifications from your AirPods on and off with ease, whether it be on a situational basis, or if you're simply sick of having them pop up sporadically.
AirPod notifications can be silenced in several ways
Your AirPods' Announce Notifications functionality uses Siri to transmit notifications from your phone, but it may sometimes annoy users to the point where they opt to completely shut them off. However, those wishing to be spared from constant interruption, yet still would like to remain privy to more important alerts, also have the option to manually enable certain modes. You can pick between Priority Notifications, Time Sensitive and Direct Messages, or All Notifications in the Settings app under Announce Notifications. This lets you filter the notifications Siri announces based on your specific preferences or needs. It's also possible to cancel out a barrage of notifications arriving at the same time by taking out one or both AirPods.
You may also quickly turn on or off AirPod notifications by customizing your device's control center to toggle the Announce Notifications feature at will. Apple Watch users also have the option to temporarily mute Announce Notifications at the click of a button. If you open the Control Center via the device's side button, tap the bell logo to silence notifications, and again to enable them. Users must do so while their AirPods are in — otherwise, the mute button will be disabled. No matter how you choose to completely silence or selectively pause your AirPod notifications, Apple made sure to include several user-friendly ways to do so owners will appreciate.