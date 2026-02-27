How To Choose The Best Apple AirPods For You (And Don't Make This One Mistake)
Apple currently offers three AirPods models in four different versions. While these headphones have been updated quite recently, with the latest addition being the AirPods Pro 3, released in September of 2025, it might be somewhat challenging for customers to decide which are the best Apple headphones for their use cases. After all, no matter which pair of headphones you choose, AirPods always produce good sound. Like most Apple devices, the experience of using these accessories is consistent throughout the lineup, but it all depends on how many bells and whistles you want in your headphones.
I tested all of the current AirPods models available and I think AirPods Pro 3 might be the best pair of headphones for the majority of users, as they have the best sound quality and the most interesting features, while the AirPods Max, for most cases, will just be a mistake. If you want to understand how these headphones compare and which one might be the best for you, wait no more. We have all the answers.
AirPods 4 with and without ANC
Following the not-so-great strategy of selling AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 at the same time, Apple decided to offer two different versions of AirPods 4. With that, customers can choose between a cheaper version, which costs $129 and often gets huge discounts, and the ANC model, which goes for $179. While both models feature Apple's H2 audio chip, Spatial Audio, and up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge without ANC and up to 30 hours with the charging case, the $50 difference brings a few extra perks to Apple's cheaper AirPods.
For example, AirPods 4 with ANC offer an innovative Active Noise Cancellation system that doesn't require eartips to work. While the ANC won't be nearly as good as the one available on AirPods Pro 3, it's good enough for most scenarios. It also brings support for Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Conversation Awareness, and Live Translation. Its case features wireless charging and Find My support.
In my experience, the AirPods 4 models feel like they almost disappear in my ears, as the music just comes naturally. There's no pressure in my ears, and they're just perfect for FaceTime calls, meetings, and so on. However, the five-hour battery usually seems to last slightly less, and I have the feeling that I always need to charge these earbuds. Still, it might be the safest choice for those on a budget who just want a good pair of earbuds.
AirPods Pro 3
The highlight of Apple's earbuds, the latest generation of AirPods Pro was worth the wait. At first, I felt like these earbuds weren't as comfortable as the previous models. Many other users even reported ear injuries with the AirPods Pro 3, but after a few days, the eartips started to sit comfortably in my ears. Thanks to improved ANC, up to twice as good as the previous ones, and new reengineered internals that also improved audio quality, the AirPods Pro 3 bring a premium experience when listening to my favorite songs, watching TV shows, or just listening to a podcast episode.
Another new addition to the earbuds is the heart rate sensor, which has been a game changer for my outdoor runs, as the Apple Watch usually stops sensing heartbeats during the workout. The pros now also have longer eight-hour battery life, which lasts for most of my workday, improved dust, sweat, and water resistance with IP57 instead of IP54 for the earbuds and the case, and support for Find My's Precision Find search.
In other words, Apple's AirPods Pro 3 offer everything you might expect from premium earbuds with a crystal clear sound and improved bass. Paired with Apple Music and Spatial Audio support, users can't get a better experience than that. Additionally, if you like to workout, adding a new heart rate sensor using the AirPods makes all your fitness data a lot more accurate without requiring extra effort from you.
AirPods Max (And Why You Shouldn't Buy It)
Apple's premium over-the-ear headphones have always been enticing for customers. Released in late 2020, it took me a year to buy these headphones. Once I did, they honestly felt like music to my ears. ANC was superb, battery life was out of this world, and even though some people complained that these headphones were too heavy, which led to discomfort, I never had that issue. When Apple eventually announced the USB-C version, I was disappointed that it was still selling the same headphones, with new colors, and just a USB-C port as a new feature.
While AirPods Max might have been a solid choice back in the day when Apple only had H1 chip models, buying these headphones in 2026 just feels off. The ANC isn't as good as on AirPods Pro 3 and they don't feature Conversation Awareness, hearing aid features, Live Translation, or water and dust resistance. Besides that, these headphones bring issues from six years ago, like the terrible smart case choice, which, if you're not careful, you might destroy the mesh band of your headphones. Moreover, the audio quality seems to get worse over time. While I still enjoy mine for colder days, I don't see myself wearing them that often. And even though I'd love to buy a new pair, I can't justify paying the same price for the same product again.
When is Apple planning to release new AirPods models?
There are rumors that Apple could release the AirPods Pro with cameras this fall. Reports suggest Apple is planning a more powerful version of the current model with cameras, which would be responsible for enabling AI features. While it's unclear if Apple could add the long-anticipated H3 chip or something else, the company also used a similar strategy with AirPods Pro 2, as a year after they were released, Apple updated them with a USB-C port instead.
For AirPods 5, Apple should update the base model by 2027, as in the past, it has updated these earbuds every three years. Previously, Bloomberg suggested that these models would have the H3 chip and even health features, but it's still too early to tell what Apple will do.
Finally, reports regarding AirPods Max suggest a true second-generation model could be released in 2027. If that turns out to be accurate, then Apple would upgrade it with a new audio chip, which would unlock several features already available with AirPods Pro 3. Still, it's unclear if Apple would tweak the design of these headphones in any capacity, or add health or AI features to these over-the-ear headphones. Still, if you're in the market right now for new headphones, the AirPods Pro 3 seems like the best choice for most users. Budget-conscious buyers will also have a good time with AirPods 4 as well.