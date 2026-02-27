How To Choose The Best Apple AirPods For You (And Don't Make This One Mistake)

Following the not-so-great strategy of selling AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 at the same time, Apple decided to offer two different versions of AirPods 4. With that, customers can choose between a cheaper version, which costs $129 and often gets huge discounts, and the ANC model, which goes for $179. While both models feature Apple's H2 audio chip, Spatial Audio, and up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge without ANC and up to 30 hours with the charging case, the $50 difference brings a few extra perks to Apple's cheaper AirPods.

For example, AirPods 4 with ANC offer an innovative Active Noise Cancellation system that doesn't require eartips to work. While the ANC won't be nearly as good as the one available on AirPods Pro 3, it's good enough for most scenarios. It also brings support for Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Conversation Awareness, and Live Translation. Its case features wireless charging and Find My support.

In my experience, the AirPods 4 models feel like they almost disappear in my ears, as the music just comes naturally. There's no pressure in my ears, and they're just perfect for FaceTime calls, meetings, and so on. However, the five-hour battery usually seems to last slightly less, and I have the feeling that I always need to charge these earbuds. Still, it might be the safest choice for those on a budget who just want a good pair of earbuds.