Is It Cheaper To Have A Landline Than A Cell Phone In 2026?

Expensive phone bills are likely the albatross in our utilities pile right now. We might've replaced cable with individual streaming services, and we might have put away the corded handsets at home, but are we really happy about paying this much for an iPhone or Android plus the data and related add-ons? Is it cheaper to ditch wireless and return to the landline? The short answer is a hard maybe, edging towards a no if you can't bear the one-time costs in making such a transition. That said, you could save big depending on how far up the price ladder you're coming from.

The largest one-time cost we're talking about is a terminal device that essentially has a phone number associated with it. Nearly all landline service today is delivered as voice over internet protocol (VoIP) rather than through mechanical exchanges. AT&T still dedicates some copper landlines to telephony in California, but it is actively winding down that network through 2029. This all means that the phone service itself depends on some sort of internet connection, be it wired or wireless.

Phone service on your home internet network can range from a few dollars a month with an independent outfit like Telo up to $30 per month at bigger carriers like AT&T, Spectrum, and Verizon, and that's on top of a dedicated internet plan. Xfinity does let you buy a voice-only package, but at a hefty starting price of $40 per month. AT&T and Verizon sell cellular terminals with standalone service plans beginning at $45 and $20 per month, respectively. Depending on the situation, you'll also be on the hook for said terminal at $100, more or less (it's free at AT&T, but you'll need to return that equipment if you terminate service), plus extra if you need new handsets.