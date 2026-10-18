Which Android Smartwatch Is Equivalent To The Apple Watch Ultra 4?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 offers extreme durability, meeting both IP69K and 10ATM ratings, which means it's dive ready as well as dust and water resistant and can withstand high-temperature and high-pressure water jets. By comparison, the Apple Watch Ultra 4 meets an IP6X dust tight rating and has a WR100 water-resistance rating, confirming it can be used in up to 100 meters of water and for scuba diving down to 40 meters as an EN13319-compliant device.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 boasts the Snapdragon Wear Elite chip. The Apple Watch Ultra 4 has the upgraded S11 chip and Health Sensing System, which promises the most accurate heart rate readings of any wearable. The Galaxy Watch centers around a Gemini AI experience, while the Apple Watch's upgraded Siri AI isn't yet as robust, but does offer neat features like Audio Recognition.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 screen is brighter at 5,000 nits of peak brightness compared to 3,000 nits for the Apple Watch Ultra 4. Both offer class-leading battery life at up to 50 hours with the Apple Watch Ultra 4 and 60 hours with the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. You get Readiness Score, vitals breakdowns, detailed sleep tracking, access to apps, and seamless device integration with both. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 adds unique features like antioxidant readings, while both offer sleep apnea detection. So, for an experience as close as possible to the Apple Watch Ultra 4, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is the equivalent Android option.